Guard, girlfriend charged with smuggling tobacco into Franklin County Jail

A Franklin County Jail corrections officer and his girlfriend have been charged in connection with smuggling tobacco products into the jail, according to court records.

Alando Ronaldo Wallace, 23, and Abigail Leann Price, 20, both of Chambersburg, were charged Wednesday, April 27, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg barrack. Charges include bringing contraband into a prison, criminal use of a communications facility and unlawful activity.

State police, in conjunction with authorities at Franklin County Jail, began investigating contraband entering the facility, 1804 Opportunity Ave. in Guilford Township, in March. Authorities determined that Wallace brought tobacco products into the jail numerous times, providing them to inmates, according to charging documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Kristin D. Nicklas' office in Scotland.

Payment was made by the wife of an inmate via Venmo, a money exchange app, through a cellphone registered to Price, police said.

In an interview April 20, Wallace confessed to bringing tobacco products into the jail at least three times, according to charging documents. A day later, Price confessed to accepting payments.

Free on unsecured bond, Wallace and Price are are scheduled for preliminary hearings before Nicklas on May 10.

The inmates involved have been identified and the investigation at the jail is continuing, police said.