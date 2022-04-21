Area was due for April snow, Greencastle weather observer says

Some of the kids hunting Easter eggs in the grass at Tayamentasachta on Saturday afternoon, April 16, wore shorts and T-shirts.

By the same time two days later, the grounds of the Greencastle-Antrim School District’s environmental center were blanketed with white.

At his home just down Leitersburg Street from the site of the Greencastle Lions Club Easter egg hunt, weather observer Robert Wertime measured 3.5-plus inches of accumulation when the snow ended at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“This is on the order of a 100-year event,” Wertime said, although he wasn’t entirely surprised by the measurable late-season snow and thinks flurries are possible this year into early May.

His late father, Rudolf Wertime, would talk about an 18-inch snowfall April 19 to 21, 1918, Wertime recalled.

“He was 6 and remembered it well,” Wertime said.

It has snowed as late as April 7 or 8 various times over the last 15 years and 2 to 3 inches fell in the area on April 8, 1982.

Local residents of a certain age also may recall the Easter Sunday snow on March 29, 1970.

“We went to church in that snow,” Wertime said.

“There are very few snows, as a rule, in April,” according to Wertime, but he had a hunch this might be the year.

When people started asking him about the winter forecast in September, he advised we were probably due for snow in April.

The snow melted quickly Tuesday and temperatures will slowly warm into the 70s by the weekend.

However, factors like frontal systems, wind currents and other weather patterns make Wertime think there are still chances for snow flurries before the month is through.

“After early May, it should be over,” he assured.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com