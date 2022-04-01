Burglars are in and out of Mercersburg pharmacy in 3 minutes

Staff reports

Money and drugs were taken during a quick burglary at Modnur Pharmacy, 52 Keefer Drive, Mercersburg, early Friday morning, April 1.

Mercersburg police report it was three minutes from the time the burglars opened the two sets of front doors with a pry bar at 3:12 a.m. until they left the building. Police were notified about the break-in at 8:50 a.m.

Surveillance shows two people dressed in black with hoodies covering most of their faces entering the pharmacy. They stole an undetermined amount of cash and narcotics.

Mercersburg police were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police forensic officer out of Troop H Harrisburg, who processed the scene for evidence including fingerprints.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercersburg Police Department at 717-328-0150 or contact Franklin County Crime Solvers, which is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions. Tips may be given to Franklin County Crime Solvers at 717-264-3000 or http://www.franklincountycrimesolvers.org/index.php. Callers may remain anonymous.