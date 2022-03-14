Greencastle-Antrim students fill gift bags for Heritage Hills Retirement Community

Staff reports

Fourth-graders at Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School are brightening the days of residents at Heritage Hills Retirement Community.

Children representing each fourth-grade class at Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School are shown with the bags filled with goodies for residents of Heritage Hills Retirement Community. From left: Parker Reed, Delaney Bloyer, Noelle Ianno and Diego Cano. Back: Layla Kobel, Alyssa Buckheit, Alyssa Detwiler, Rylee Strite and Ayden Eckstine.

The students donated a variety of items and made thoughtful cards to show the residents that someone is thinking about them and sending good thoughts their way.

More: Heritage Retirement Community, Greencastle, expanding with more personal care rooms

More: Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation presents $19K-plus in educational impact grants

The collection for residents of Heritage Hills Retirement Community by Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School fourth-graders included word search and crossword puzzle books,coloring books and supplies.

The youngsters collected word search and crossword puzzle books, coloring books and supplies, lots of food treats and drinks, slipper socks, chapstick, lotion and a variety of other goodies. 

The collection for residents of Heritage Hills Retirement Community by Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School fourth-graders included lots of good things to eat.

The fourth-graders filled bags for each of the 25 residents, and have items remaining to do another round of bag to send a little more joy around Easter.