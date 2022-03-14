Greencastle-Antrim students fill gift bags for Heritage Hills Retirement Community
Fourth-graders at Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School are brightening the days of residents at Heritage Hills Retirement Community.
The students donated a variety of items and made thoughtful cards to show the residents that someone is thinking about them and sending good thoughts their way.
The youngsters collected word search and crossword puzzle books, coloring books and supplies, lots of food treats and drinks, slipper socks, chapstick, lotion and a variety of other goodies.
The fourth-graders filled bags for each of the 25 residents, and have items remaining to do another round of bag to send a little more joy around Easter.