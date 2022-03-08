Mercersburg man dies in motorcycle accident on U.S. 11 near Marion

Staff reports

A 41-year-old Mercersburg man died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on U.S. 11 in Guilford Township near Marion.

Pennsylvania State Police said Derick W. Webber was southbound on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road Glide when he lost control on a curve near Highland Drive at 11:50 p.m.

Local communities:American Cancer Society Relay For Life becomes one event for Greencastle, Chambersburg

On the job: Occupational Services wants to preserve 14(c) organizations for people with disabilities

Police said the motorcycle went off the west side of the road, hit an embankment then crossed over the intersection with Highland Drive and hit a second embankment. Webber was thrown from the motorcycle and both slid about 300 feet before coming to rest on the road, police said.

Webber was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.