Antrim Township awards $40K in park and recreation grants for 2022

Each of the 10 organizations that applied to Antrim Township 2022 park facilities grant program received some, if not all, of the money requested.

Supervisors recently approved the township park committee's recommendations for the $40,000 allocated in the annual program for non-profit parks and recreation organizations open to the general public in the Greencastle-Antrim community.

Applications totaled $80,500 and the following were approved:

Kauffman Ruritan Community Center — Improvements to parking lot, wood chipping, plastic picnic table, $3,864

Shady Grove Improvement Association — Paving project, $5,000

Jerome R. King Playground Association — Water fountain, safety wood carpet, grandstand repairs, $4,175

State Line Ruritan Club — Parking lot lighting repair/replacement, paint foul lines on basketball court, paint playground equipment, repair and paint picnic tables, $4,191

Greencastle-Antrim Baseball/Softball Association — Restroom upgrades, $5,000

717 Flying Disc Club — Basket sleeves, baskets and bags of concrete, $5,521

Greencastle AYSO — White paint, orange paint, 330-foot tape measure, $2,154

Greencastle Area Youth Foundation — REA wagon restoration, $4,000

Tayamentasachta — Replace pavers, $3,750

State Line Youth League — Paint and labor for concession stand extension, $2,345

An additional $5,000 each is given annually to Shady Grove Improvement Association, Kauffman Ruritan Community Center and State Line Ruritan Club for improvement at their facilities.

