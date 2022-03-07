Show of works created by Joyful Arts students being held for studio's 10th anniversary

Staff reports

Joyful Arts Studio, 21 E. Baltimore St., is making history during Women’s History month by celebrating 10 years in business in downtown Greencastle.

“Originally, the Joyful Arts Studio was intended as a quiet place for me to work on my own art projects for exhibition, but it quickly blossomed into something much bigger when I applied for, and was awarded, a grant from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts to teach therapeutic art exercises to those with cognitive limitations,” said Susan Shaffer, owner/operator of Joyful Arts Studio.

“Today, the Joyful Arts Studio is an artistic oasis for people from all walks of life: established artists, new artists, those who just want a night out to dabble in art, those with cognitive challenges such as autism, dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder," Shaffer said. "I accept students of nearly all ages and abilities in my art classes and coach them to stretch their creative limits through therapeutic methods.”

Over the past 10 years, Shaffer has given back through community outreach, working with bereavement groups, Monarch’s Way and cancer survivors at the John L. Marsh Center, as well as through private lessons and youth camps.

In 2017, Shaffer was recognized as a distinguished alumnus by her alma mater, Wilson College.

Joyful Arts Studio has been nationally recognized twice by the Huffington Post as one of the Top 10 Places to Visit in Franklin County, PA, and as one of the Top 35 Places to Visit on the Northeast Coast.

Pen pals and more: Chambersburg man fosters relationship between Greencastles in Pennsylvania and Ireland

In the community: Craft Beer and Wine Festival will be back in Greencastle after COVID-19 absence

To help celebrate the milestone, Shaffer is inviting people to visit the studio as she hosts a show featuring works created by her students over the past decade. It will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, March 13, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A celebration and announcement of the winners for the art show will take place on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The art show will be judged by Greencastle artist Eliane Ambrose.

For more information, call 717-658-2177 or visit www.joyfulartstudio.com