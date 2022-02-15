Craft Beer and Wine Festival will be back in Greencastle after COVID-19 absence

A springtime tradition will return to the area two years after COVID-19 turned off the tap on the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce's Craft Beer and Wine Festival.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival, planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, once again on the parking lot of Antrim Way Honda. It is the first item on the chamber's spring and summer agenda that also includes Cleanup Day, 3rd Saturdays in the Square and Sidewalk Days.

Craft Beer and Wine Festival

The Craft Beer and Wine Festival has been missed and people are asking about it, according to Debby Cunningham, the chamber's executive director.

There are usually upward of 35 vendors at the festival and Cunningham hopes to have at least that many again this year.

The festival is still in the planning stages. Cunningham is waiting for word from distributors, but knows Roy Pitz Brewing Company from Chambersburg and Rough Edges Brewing from Waynesboro will be on hand.

"Lot of others interested, but not confirmed," said Cunningham, who noted that in addition to breweries and wineries, the festival is open to distilleries this year.

The afternoon also will include food, games of chance and music by the Hot Fun Band of Hagerstown.

Tickets are $40 and include a commemorative tasting cup for samples of craft beers, wine and spirits.

M&T Bank is the festival sponsor. Tickets and more details are available at greencastlepachamber.org/community/cbwfest

Other chamber events in Greencastle

Cleanup Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, as part of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's Pick Up PA program.

3rd Saturdays in the Square featuring artisans, crafters and food vendors will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, June 18, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.

Sidewalk Days with bargains from local merchants, vendors, entertainment, food and a KidsZone will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

For more information, call the chamber at 717-597-4610, email info@greencastlepachamber.org or visit greencastlepachamber.org

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com