Greencastle police say there are concerns about the safety of missing woman

Staff reports

Greencastle police are looking for help locating Melanie E. Dzbynski, 39, of Greencastle.

Melanie E. Dzbynski

Police received a report about a missing female on Jan. 27, have been unable to find Dzbynski and said there are concerns for her safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-597-2161.