Greencastle police say there are concerns about the safety of missing woman

Staff reports

Greencastle police are looking for help locating Melanie E. Dzbynski, 39, of Greencastle.

Police received a report about a missing female on Jan. 27, have been unable to find Dzbynski and said there are concerns for her safety.

In the community: Law enforcement officers mentor kids during Fish with A Cop in Greencastle

Local leadership: Workshop meetings replace committees as Greencastle Borough Council begins new year

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-597-2161.