Greencastle-Antrim Hometown Hero banner applications being accepted

Staff reports

Applications are now open for community members to honor Greencastle-Antrim service men and women with the Hometown Hero banners displayed throughout the borough.

The Hometown Hero banner program began in January 2020 when the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce partnered with VFW Post 6319 and American Legion Post 373.

The program was created “to honor and recognize Greencastle-Antrim service men and women who are serving, have served or have given their lives for our country in the United States Armed Forces.”

In order to be considered for a banner, the service member must meet the following requirements:

Have lived in the Greencastle-Antrim area at some point in their lifetime.

Be serving or have served in one of the following branches: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard or Coast Guard.

Meet one of the following criteria: currently serving, honorably discharged or killed in action.

Honoring their service: Who are Greencastle-Antrim's Hometown Heroes?

Those who have served: Veterans Day ceremony held in Greencastle

“The first two years of the program have been very successful with over 200 veterans and current military service men and women honored on banners lining the streets in the Borough of Greencastle,” said Debby Cunningham, GACC executive director. “Sponsors of the banners that were displayed in 2020 and 2021 have been contacted about renewal options, and we are accepting applications for new banners as well.”

Banners are displayed annually from Memorial Day in May through Veterans Day in November.

New applications are being accepted through Feb. 15. A $175 donation is requested for each banner, to be used for its production, installation, removal and storage.

Banners paid in full will be displayed for two years after which the banner will become the property of the purchaser. The purchaser will be notified after the two-year period and given the option to renew the banner for display.

Applications are available at the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce located at 217 E. Baltimore St.; at VFW Post 6319 located at 408 S. Washington St.; American Legion Post 373 located at 99-1 Railroad St.; and online at GreencastlePaChamber.org/HometownHeroes