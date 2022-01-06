Chambersburg man dies in two-vehicle crash Wednesday

Staff reports

An 84-year-old Chambersburg man died as a result of an accident Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the intersection of North Franklin and West Commerce streets in Hamilton Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said Bruce R. Morton was westbound on Commerce Street at 3:27 p.m. and began to turn left onto Franklin Street.

Morton's 1997 Ford Explorer was hit by an International Harvester F5070 truck driven by Noel L. Flora, 54, of Waynesboro, who was northbound on Franklin Street. Flora was not injured in the accident.