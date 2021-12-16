Hagerstown man killed, woman seriously hurt in Antrim Township crash

Staff reports

A crash at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Antrim Township claimed the life of Duane A. Martin, 72, of Hagerstown and seriously injured Thelma J. Martin, 66, also of Hagerstown.

Pennsylvania State Police said Duane Martin stopped at the stop sign on Leitersburg Road then attempted to turn left onto Hollowell Church Road.

His 2015 Hyundai Elantra was hit by a 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Aaron M. Jaeger, 21, of Hedgesville, W.Va., who was southbound on Hollowell Church Road.

Thelma Martin, a passenger in the Hyundai, suffered serious injuries and was flown to York Hospital.

Jaeger had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown.