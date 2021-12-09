Cumberland Valley Business Alliance selects Brad Kearns as Business Person of the Year

Cumberland Valley Business Alliance

The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance announced Bradley Kearns, member of the firm at SEK, CPAs & Advisors, as the 2021 Business Person of the Year during its annual meeting on Dec. 7 sponsored by WellSpan Health.

Kearns was selected as the recipient because of his business accomplishments, leadership and positive impact on the community for the past two decades. Given annually, the award is designed to honor business leaders who have made long-term contributions to their profession and the area at-large.

“On behalf of CVBA, we are pleased to present the Business Person of the Year award to Brad Kearns of SEK,” said Bill Kick, chair of the CVBA Board of Directors. “Our selection committee reviewed numerous nominations and found so many people doing great things in support of our community; Brad exemplified the qualities that we seek when granting this prestigious recognition.”

Kearns has been a member of SEK, CPAs & Advisors at the Chambersburg office for more than 20 years. He has used his business knowledge to propel business owners, employees, friends and others forward toward financial success. Kearns serves many roles within SEK, CPAs and Advisors including on the tax committee, emergency preparedness team, tax advisor, business consultant and so forth. His vision on the emergency preparedness team allowed the firm to operate nearly effortlessly when the pandemic hit the area.

There are many people in the Cumberland Valley region who have been impacted by Kearns’ influence directly or indirectly. Beyond his time at the firm, he has served in executive roles on the board of directors as president of Churches of God Home Mission Council, secretary and treasurer of the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance, treasurer of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce and treasurer of the Greenvillage Church of God. He also serves on the board of directors for the Franklin County Area Development Corp.

“We are grateful for Brad’s business accomplishments and his willingness to give back to our community over the past 20 years,” said Steve Christian, president of CVBA. “His leadership and mentorship have been exceptional, and we appreciate his support of the business community.”

Beyond his board roles, Kearns serves as a volunteer at local events such as Downtown Chambersburg, Inc’s annual CrabFeast. His reach stretches far beyond the boards and organizations. He offers guidance and mentorship to staff who volunteer in various organizations by giving suggestions, listening to their ideas, helping them with solutions and inspiring them to lead.

The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance is a partnership between the Chambersburg and Greencastle-Antrim chambers of commerce. The Business Person of the Year Award has recognized leaders since 1987 with nominations submitted from business and community leaders. CVBA is the largest business advocacy organization in Franklin County with more than 850 members. It is committed to the prosperity of its members while enhancing the quality of life in the Cumberland Valley area. For more information, visit CVBAlliance.org