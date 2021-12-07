Greencastle Borough Council OKs 2022 budget without raising taxes

Property owners in the Borough of Greencastle will continue to pay a 15-mill real estate tax under the 2022 budget approved by borough council on Dec. 6. This is the fourth year in a row taxes have not been raised.

The borough's general fund budget for next year shows a slight surplus, with $2,318,576.27 in revenues and $2,318,021.72 in expenses.

Real estate taxes are expected to generate $635,000 and other taxes, such as earned income, local services and real estate transfer, bring in an additional $775,000.

The budget also includes $352,9000 in grant funding. Community Development Block Grant funds earmarked for Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramps on North and South Ridge Avenue, Grant and Franklin streets and Elm Lane and reconstruction of South Jefferson Street from West Baltimore to Franklin Street.

"Staff has worked hard to secure CDBG funding for capital projects that allow for infrastructure improvements without the need for tax increases," according to Borough Manager Emilee Little.

COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to support paid personnel for the Rescue Hose Co., $90,000, and stormwater construction, approximately $60,000.

Major expenditures include police, $898,105. 69; public works, 4316.953.62; and administration, tax collection and zoning, $249,006.41.

