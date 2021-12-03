Greencastle-Antrim life skills, autistic support students serve treats to school board

The five new members of the Greencastle-Antrim School Board got a sweet welcome to the board and the other four members also enjoyed hot chocolate thanking them for their service Dec. 2.

The board got to see education in action as students from Greencastle-Antrim Middle School life skills and autistic support classes served hot chocolate and marshmallows from their coffee cart at the reorganization meeting in the Antrim Township building.

At the middle school, the students take orders from teachers and administrators, shop for what they need and prepare treats and beverages, which are delivered once a week via the coffee cart. They also shop for materials and man the middle school bookstore.

"They do a great job," Mike McManus, 6-12 principal, said.

The five new board members — Hal Myers, Janon Gray, Eileen Dickinson, Rich Davis and Christopher Bonillas — were sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham.

Tracy Baer was elected president of the board for a one-year term, with Dr. Carter Davidson as vice president.

The reorganization also included the following committee assignments:

Franklin County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee — Shannon Yates and Rich Davis; alternate Tracy Baer

Franklin County Career and Technology Center Technical Authority — Tracy Baer; alternate Eileen Dickinson

Franklin Learning Center Joint Committee — Tracy Baer; alternate Eileen Dickinson

Franklin County Council of Governments — Eileen Dickinson; alternate Shannon Blanchard

Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce — Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent; alternate Shannon Blanchard

Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation — Dr. Carter Davidson

Lincoln Intermediate Unit No. 12 Board of Directors — Janon Gray

Tayamentasachta Advisory Board — Christopher Bonillas; alternate Dr. Carter Davidson

Facilities Development Committee — Dr. Carter Davidson, Hal Myers, Shannon Yates

Negotiations Committee —Shannon Blanchard, Tracy Baer, Christopher Bonillas

Personnel Committee — Shannon Blanchard, Rich Davis, Eileen Dickinson

Finance Committee — Janon Gray, Tracy Baer, Shannon Blanchard

Transportation Committee — Hal Myers, Rich Davis, Christopher Bonillas

Franklin County Area Tax Board/Tax Collection Committee — Caroline Royer, business manager; alternate Eric Holtzman

Early Learning Committee — Hal Myers, Eileen Dickinson, Janon Gray

