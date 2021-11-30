On-site, telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic PT offered at new Greencastle clinic

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic Nov. 22 at 125 S. Antrim Way, Suite 103, Greencastle.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 223-465-2006 or visit drayerpt.com

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. This includes manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Timothy Thorne is an occupational therapist with more than 20 years of experience treating post-operative and non-operative injuries and disorders of the hand and upper extremity.

Thorne is joined on the clinic staff by physical therapist Shannon Nash, who earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Daemen College in Amherst, N.Y.

Nash has special interests in vestibular/concussion rehabilitation, sports injuries, post-operative recovery and neurological rehabilitation. She is trained in the McKenzie Method of mechanical diagnosis and therapy and certified in functional capacity evaluations for injured workers.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.