Mail-in ballots change outcome of Greencastle Borough Council election

Wade Burkholder will retain his seat on Greencastle Borough Council, surging to the top vote tally when mail-in and absentee ballots were counted the day after the election.

Wednesday afternoon, the Franklin County website had the Democrat with 465 votes, up from 340 in-person votes reported Tuesday night after the polls closed.

The initial total — reported in the Echo Pilot online and in print — had Burkholder behind four Republicans who ran as a group, Albert Miller, Allen Mairose, Jan Shafer and Andrea Rose.

Four, four-year council seats were up for election this year.

The updated figures knock Rose, who got 404 votes, out of the top four.

Miller received 438 votes, Mairose 435 and Shafer 426.

This isn't the first time Burkholder's had interesting election results.

He lost a 2015 re-election bid by one vote to Republican Duane Kinzer, who still serves on council. In February 2019, Burkholder returned to the panel after being appointed to fill a vacancy.

