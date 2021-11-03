Challengers win most seats on Greencastle Borough Council, Greencastle-Antrim School Board

Note: This story was written Wednesday morning, after in-person votes had been tabulated but before mail-in ballots had been counted. The results for Greencastle Borough Council have changed, with Wade Burkholder keeping his seat and Albert Miller, Allen Mairose and Jan Shafer being elected to council posts.

READ THE UPDATE: Mail-in ballots change outcome of Greencastle Borough Council election

Challengers swept the contested races in the Greencastle-Antrim area in Tuesday's general election.

Five new members are set to join the Greencastle-Antrim School Board and Greencastle will have four new borough council members.

In both races, the winning candidates ran as a group and Republicans dominated across the board.

THE MAYOR'S REPORT: Budget 101

Time & talents: Ron and Barb Nicarry honored for commitment to community

Greencastle-Antrim School District

The new school board members and their vote tallies are Rich Davis, 2,472, Eileen Dickinson, 2,450, Janon Gray, 2,432, and Hal Myers, 2,419, for four four-year seats and Christopher Tyler Bonillas, 2,595, for the one two-year seat.

Defeated on the Democratic ticket were sitting school board members Charles Ford and Lindsey Mowen, who received 838 and 708 votes, respectively, and Cameron Schroy, 648, and Pat Parson, 741, for the four-year seats. Parson also was a candidate for the two-year post and garnered 704 votes.

Greencastle Borough Council

Albert Miller, Allen Mairose, Jan M. Shafer and Andrea Rose claimed victory as Republicans for the four four-years seats on Greencastle Borough Council. Miller led the Republican vote-getting with 393, followed by Mairose, 388, Shafer, 385, and Rose, 366. Miller, Shafer and Rose also got about 130 votes each as Democrats.

Current Councilman Wade Burkholder, a Democrat, was unseated and received 340 votes.

Write-in and mail-in votes have yet to be tallied, but don't appear likely to affect the outcome.

Mike Stenger ran a write-in campaign for borough council, but only 331 write-in votes were cast in the race.

Unopposed

There also were several uncontested races in the Greencastle-Antrim area, with posts retained by Antrim Township Supervisors Chad Murray and Fred Young III; Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.; and tax collectors Sue Myers, Antrim Township, and Barbara Bock, Borough of Greencastle.

At the polls

Matthew Freeman has two children, a 4-year-old who will be going to Greencastle-Antrim Primary School next year and a 2-year-old not all that far behind. He's worried about critical race theory being taught in schools and thinks it should be up to parents whether kids wear masks, saying eight hours a day is too much.

"I know this person's against it (CRT)," he said, standing with school board candidate Eileen Dickinson in the cold drizzle outside Grace United Church of Christ Tuesday morning.

Freeman said Dickinson and the group she is aligned with have "good morals and values ... if there is an issue, I know they will handle it in an honest, good way."

Holly Davis, peered out of one voting booth at Greencastle Bible Church in Antrim Township, while her mother Allie Davis filled in her ballot.

Holly's father, Rich Davis, won election to the Greencastle-Antrim School Board Tuesday — the day before she turned 4.

Allie Davis said she is against liberal mandates, including masks and vaccinations, that "are taking away our freedom" and are putting people at risk of losing their jobs.

Sue Sanders, who voted at Greencastle Church of the Brethren, said she is worried about the direction the country is headed.

"I don't like where the liberals are taking us," she said.

"You have to start at the little town level and work your way up," Sanders said.

Locally, she has a granddaughter in the Greencastle-Antrim school system, and is concerned about the school board and wants to keep critical race theory out of the schools.

Election officials had varying views of voter turnout Tuesday morning — ranging from slow to wonderful.

A local breakdown was not available, but countywide voter turnout was 24.6%, with 24,149 of the 98,134 registered voters casting ballots.

Two of them were Dorothy and Larry Pike, who always try to vote. She missed the primary election because of her work schedule, but said that was the first time she had not voted in many, many years.

"It's just the way I was brought up," she said while voting at Greencastle Church of the Brethren.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com