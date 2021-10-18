Family, friends haven't heard from Greencastle mother, daughter since Sept. 26

Staff reports

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information about a Greencastle mother and her young daughter who have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since Sept. 26.

Sonia Ariel Mohamed, 24, and Nahla Mohamed, 3, were entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing persons on Oct. 13 after a welfare check at 13790 Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township at 4:20 p.m.

Sonia Ariel Mohamed, 24, did have contact with police on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, Va., on Oct. 5, and she said they were traveling west.

Sonia Mohamed is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Her daughter is about 3 feet tall and 25 pounds.

They are in a silver 2006 Buick Lucerne with Pennsylvania license plate LNB9665.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.