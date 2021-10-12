Greencastle's annual leaf collection program begins Oct. 18

Staff reports

The Borough of Greencastle's 2021 leaf collection program will begin Monday, Oct. 18.

Leaves will be collected by public works staff using a quadrant map of the borough. The schedule is:

Monday: Northwest quadrant, including North Washington Street, East Walter Avenue and West Baltimore Street

Tuesday: Northeast quadrant

Wednesday: Southeast quadrant, including South Washington and East Baltimore streets

Thursday: Southwest quadrant

Details

Guidelines:

Leaves must be piled on the curb, away from light poles, mailboxes, vehicles or any impediment to the collection truck.

Leaves should not be placed in or near open storm drains.

Leaves should not be bagged or otherwise contained.

No tree limbs, logs or other yard waste will be accepted.

Children and animals are not to play in the leaf piles once they are collected.

If it rains, collection may be canceled and will proceed on the next scheduled pickup day.

The collection program will end once its determined leaves are no longer falling.

Anyone with questions can call the borough office at 717-597-7143, visit www.greencastlepa.gov or go to Facebook (Borough of Greencastle).