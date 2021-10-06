Time & talents: Ron and Barb Nicarry honored for commitment to community

Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the James P. Oliver Award: Ron and Barb Nicarry. The Nicarrys are known for their service to local organizations and generous support of community activities.

Ron’s career was spent working at Grove Manufacturing (now Manitowoc) and Barb worked as a nurse at local hospitals. After retirement, they owned and managed the Hillcrest Restaurant for several years before deciding to fully retire, which allowed them time to continue their involvement in local activities.

For more than 50 years, Ron has been a member of the Rescue Hose Co., where he’s served as president and is currently a trustee. He is also the past master of the Mount Pisgah Masonic Lodge. Barb has been a Cub Scout leader and past president of the Loyal Daughters Association and was actively involved in the former Greencastle-Antrim Lioness Club.

The Nicarrys generously support many local activities, such as the ambulance fund through the Rescue Hose Co., as well as providing the Old Home Week fireworks display for the community’s enjoyment. Ron Nicarry pointed out that he “loves to see the fireworks and is happy that Greencastle can enjoy it too.”

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce presents this award to honor business associates who, through their company, contribute personal time and service beyond normal community service. The first award was presented in 1992 to James P. Oliver posthumously, and it has been known as the James P. Oliver award since that time. The Nicarrys join a long list of Greencastle residents who have given their time and talents to the betterment of the Greencastle-Antrim community.

The couple, who will soon celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary, has two sons, Rick and Curt, and one step-grandson. They reside in the borough, where the award was presented to them by G-ACC Executive Director Debby Cunningham.

“On behalf of the chamber of commerce, we thank you for your contributions to our community. Your love for Greencastle is evident by your generosity and service,” said Cunningham as she presented the award to the Nicarrys with their family in attendance.

Serving the area since 1955, the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce strives to promote member prosperity through economic well-being and community vitality and is a proud partner in the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance.