Greencastle-Antrim preparing to continue 120-year Old Home Week tradition

"We're good" and "we'll be ready" were the most frequent reports as committee chairs for Greencastle-Antrim's 41st Triennial Old Home Week met for the first time on Sept. 27.

The meeting wrapped up in just 20 minutes, including opening remarks by President Bonnie Shockey and a rundown on the status of events, logistics and other aspects of the celebration handled by more than 40 committees.

The group will meet monthly to prepare for Old Home Week, which will be held Aug. 6 to 13, 2022.

From the president

Shockey said she is honored to be the second woman to serve as Old Home Week president.

"The first woman president sits to my right," Shockey said, referring to Carol Christophel, president of the 38th Triennial in 2013, who continues to serve as treasurer.

The meeting was held at the Rescue Hose Co. so everyone wore masks and temperatures were checked in keeping with fire company COVID-19 protocols.

Shockey said she is not sure how the pandemic will affect Old Home Week, but said the celebration has survived the "heavy hardships" of the Great Depression, World War I and World War II.

The year 2022 marks 120 years since the first Old Home Week and Shockey said, "Here we are in the 21st century carrying out a tradition not just unique in the county, but the country."

She highlighted the Old Home Week mission printed on the agenda: "Honor the past, encourage the present and grow the future," which was printed on the agenda, before declaring, "Let's get this show on the road!"

Committee reports

The alumni reunion, car show, badges, fireworks, dog show and T-shirts were just a few of the committees reporting they will be ready.

The walking tours are already ready, Jan Shafer said, while Paul Leister said Rescue Hose Co. fire police "will be where we are needed."

"We're done, the bands are booked — in fact they're there setting up right now," joked Greg Hoover, who with Mike Bock is in charge of music on the Square.

Mary Bock said she would like to reserve a nice, sunny day for the motorcycle show.

Honoring teachers will be the theme of the Loyal Daughters meeting, according to Dotti Zimmerman, who said plans include interviewing teachers and video "thank yous" from students.

Gary and Daphne Murray and Dana Given are in charge of headquarters.

"It's me and the ladies. They're the brains and they'll tell me what to do," Gary Murray said.

The Old Home Week website oldhomeweek.org is currently a blank slate, Ken Shockey said and people will be able to "keep up with the latest and greatest," according to Angie Garland, who is in charge of social media.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com