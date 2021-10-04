Spirit Week leads up to homecoming at Greencastle-Antrim High School

Shawn Hardy

Spirit Week festivities are underway at Greencastle-Antrim High School and will culminate with the homecoming parade and football game Friday night and dance on Saturday.

"We're doing it all. Can you believe it?" said Glory Sterling, who serves as student council adviser with Mandy Furnish.

Two events will be modified due to COVID-19. The pep rally will take the form of a faculty vs. senior athletes kick ball game during the school day on Friday and only G-AHS students can attend the dance on Saturday, which will be held under a tent next to Kaley Field.

The spirit week celebration includes Monday: wear Neon; Tuesday: wear Flannel; Wednesday: wear Tie-Dye; Thursday: wear Your Class Color (seniors: blue, juniors: yellow, sophomores: black, freshmen: white); and Friday: wear Blue and Gold

The homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the high school. The route is Ridge Avenue, Leitersburg Street, Carlisle Street, Franklin Street and back to Ridge Avenue.

Kickoff for the homecoming football game against Mechanicsburg is at 7 p.m. on Kaley Field, where the king and queen will be crowned at half time.

Queen candidates are Lauren Pool, Kendyl Moats and Reghan Bitner. King candidates are Gavin Davidson, Ethan Miller and Blake Grove.

The homecoming court is freshmen Taylor Lesznar and Zach Paris; sophomores Lily Kauffman and Cooper Swam; and juniors Ellie Divelbiss and Austin Wyand.

Bios