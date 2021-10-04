Spirit Week leads up to homecoming at Greencastle-Antrim High School
Spirit Week festivities are underway at Greencastle-Antrim High School and will culminate with the homecoming parade and football game Friday night and dance on Saturday.
"We're doing it all. Can you believe it?" said Glory Sterling, who serves as student council adviser with Mandy Furnish.
Two events will be modified due to COVID-19. The pep rally will take the form of a faculty vs. senior athletes kick ball game during the school day on Friday and only G-AHS students can attend the dance on Saturday, which will be held under a tent next to Kaley Field.
The spirit week celebration includes Monday: wear Neon; Tuesday: wear Flannel; Wednesday: wear Tie-Dye; Thursday: wear Your Class Color (seniors: blue, juniors: yellow, sophomores: black, freshmen: white); and Friday: wear Blue and Gold
The homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the high school. The route is Ridge Avenue, Leitersburg Street, Carlisle Street, Franklin Street and back to Ridge Avenue.
Kickoff for the homecoming football game against Mechanicsburg is at 7 p.m. on Kaley Field, where the king and queen will be crowned at half time.
Queen candidates are Lauren Pool, Kendyl Moats and Reghan Bitner. King candidates are Gavin Davidson, Ethan Miller and Blake Grove.
The homecoming court is freshmen Taylor Lesznar and Zach Paris; sophomores Lily Kauffman and Cooper Swam; and juniors Ellie Divelbiss and Austin Wyand.
Bios
- Senior Ethan Miller is the son of Bryan and Casey Mosemann. After high school, he plans to start working in a trade and possibly attend technical school. Ethan’s favorite quote from Wiz Khalifa is “Your life is a puzzle. Don’t waste your time trying to place people where they don’t fit.”
- Senior Kendyl Moats is the daughter of Robert and Jeanna Moats. She runs track and plays basketball and soccer. Kendyl plans to go to college to study botany and then open her own greenhouse. Her favorite quote is “Here for a good time, not a long time.”
- Senior Gavin Davidson is the son of Carter and Carley Davidson. Gavin is the senior class president, and a member of Peer Leaders, National Honor Society, and Young Life. He is a soccer captain, runs track and field, and plays unified bocce. He plans to major in biomedical engineering. Gavin’s favorite quote from John Michael Montgomery is “Life’s a dance, you learn as you go. Sometimes you lead, sometimes you follow.”
- Senior Lauren Pool is the daughter of Steve and Fawn Pool. She plays varsity basketball and varsity volleyball. She is also a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She plans to attend college to become a high school English teacher. Her favorite quote is “All life’s problems can be solved with iced coffee and classic rock.”
- Senior, Blake Grove, is the son of Anthony and Stacie Grove. He plays football and runs track and field. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in the automotive industry as a robotic engineer. His favorite quote is “Worrying about tomorrow will not make today any easier.”
- Senior Reghan Bitner is the daughter of Douglas Bitner and Brandy McCarty. She is a member of National Honor Society and Student Council, and volunteers for the Big Buddies program. Reghan plans to major in political science and minor in criminal justice at the University of Maryland. Her favorite quote by Lebron James is "I like criticism. It makes you strong.”
- Junior Austin Wyand is the son of Jeremy Wyand and Amy Wilson. He plays baseball and football. After graduation, Austin plans to join the military. His favorite quote by Michael Jordan is “I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying.”
- Junior Ellie Divelbiss, is the daughter of Jason and Dana Divelbiss. She plays field hockey, indoor field hockey, and club volleyball. After graduation, Ellie plans to go to college.
- Sophomore Cooper Swam is the son of Dave and Jen Swam. He plays golf and baseball. Cooper plans to attend college and play golf. His favorite quote is “Nobody can predict the future, so make the best of what you have today.”
- Sophomore Lily Kauffman is the daughter of Robert and Holly Kauffman. She plays varsity volleyball. Lily plans to get married, have a family, become a neonatal doctor, and live in Venice, Italy. Her favorite quote is “I’ve got everything I need to be fulfilled in life … my hamster, Peaches, and my rat.”
- Freshman Zach Paris is the son of Jason and Jessica Paris. He plays football and baseball. Zach hopes to attend Notre Dame and major in finance or something math related. His favorite quote by Kanye West is “Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn’t win. Guess we’ll never know.”
- Freshman Taylor Lesznar is the daughter of Ross and Carly Lesznar. She is a cheerleader and member of Student Council. Taylor plans to attend Penn State University majoring in early childhood education. Her favorite quote is “There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”