Apple Festival, antique engine show planned at Greencastle-Antrim's Tayamentasachta

The annual Apple Festival and Antique Engine Display will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Tayamentasachta, the Greencastle-Antrim School District's environmental center.

Locally grown varieties of apples and apple products from Tracey's Orchard, Greencastle, will be on display and members of the Tracey family will be available to answer questions about apples.

The Apple Dumpling Gang will make over 1,000 apple dumplings for visitors to enjoy Apple dumplings are $4.

An exhibit of antique engines and farm equipment will be featured.

The Lindsay family’s team of Belgian horses will be providing wagon rides along the picturesque trails of Tayamentasachta.

There will be local artisan and craft demonstrators and displays.

Activities for families will be offered by the Greencastle-Antrim High School Art Club, such as scarecrow making, face painting and pumpkin decorating.

Chicken barbecue by Haulin Smoke will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include half a chicken, cole slaw, baked potato, roll and apple cider. The cost is $10 with no advance purchasing.

The festival is hosted by the Environmental Education Advisory Committee with the purpose to educate the community about apples and the importance of the environment in every day life.

There is no admission fee.

Proceeds from the apple dumpling and chicken barbecue sales will benefit the Environmental Education Advisory Committee and will be used to support educational programs offered at Tayamentasachta.