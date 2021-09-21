Greencastle's Rescue Hose Co. to host Fire Prevention Week open house

Staff reports

Fun and education for the whole will be featured during the Rescue Hose Co. Fire Prevention Week open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the fire station, 842 S. Washington St., Greencastle.

Visitors will be able to tour the fire station and museum; ride on the antique Seagrave fire truck; take pictures; have their blood pressure taken; and view displays by various agencies. Representatives of the Franklin County 9-1-1 Center and Utility 6 and firefighter rehab will be on hand.

WellFlight 2-8 Helicopter is scheduled to be at the station at 10:30 a.m. and a visit by LifeNet 8-1 Helicopter is planned at 1 p.m.

There will be interactive fire safety stations and visitors can get their Hero logbooks stamped to win prizes. Other attractions include a Dalmatian craft and games, a balloon artist and face painting.

Mix 95.1 and 94.3 WQCM will broadcast live and there will be refreshments, Mikie's Ice Cream and Sweet Nell's Cookies selling theme cookies.