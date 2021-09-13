New student representative joins Greencastle-Antrim School Board

The Greencastle-Antrim School Board recently welcomed Shavari Maharaj as its newest student representative.

The Greencastle-Antrim High School junior joins senior student representative Nathan Kirkwood.

Shavari is a 2021 graduate of Leadership Franklin County Youth, a program sponsored by the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce. She wants to use the skills she gained in LFC Youth while also learning more about her school and community as the student school board representative.

A distance runner with the Greencastle-Antrim High School cross country and track and field teams, she also helps the Greencastle Flyers Running Club with activities for kids.

The daughter of Sean and Matie Maharaj, she is a member of the G-AHS Drama Club, plays violin in concert band and hopes to be inducted into Rho Kappa, the social studies honor society.

