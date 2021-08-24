Greencastle remembers 9/11 attacks on 20th anniversary

Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, the world changed forever with terrorist attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon and in the air aboard Flight 93.

"If we are of a certain age, we certainly remember that day — where we were ... our thoughts and concerns," said Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

Local residents can reflect on that day and how its has resonated over the last two decades with an exhibit now open at Allison-Antrim Museum and a Weekend of Unity Sept. 11 and 12 that includes a 9/11 Walk.

At the museum

Bonnie Shockey, president and CEO of Allison-Antrim Museum, immediately began clipping newspaper articles following the attacks, and at Greencastle-Antrim High School, Carolyn Baker had her junior and senior art students paint and draw "expressions of their thoughts."

The student art, accompanied by verbal narratives, and the newspaper clippings compiled in several scrapbooks by Louise Mowen, are part of the exhibit previously on display for the first, fifth, 10th and 15th anniversaries of the attacks and now for the 20th.

"TERROR!" screamed the top headline of The Record Herald on Sept. 11, 2001, with a picture of the fireball as a plane hit one of the Twin Towers. Farther down the page, "The whole world is watching" is accompanied by a photo of Andrea Morrow and Kim Shockey with their eyes glued to a small television in the First National Bank of Greencastle's Waynesboro branch.

In the ensuing days, stories included "Churches open doors for comfort," "Americans calling for retaliation" and "Therapists help people deal with tragedy's aftermath."

Magazines like Newsweek and U.S. News and World Report, along with the comic book "Heroes: The World's Greatest Super Hero Creators Honor The World's Greatest Heroes 9-11-2001" provided further perspectives.

The artwork by the then-students includes a piece by Jillian Leedy of a hand dripping blood dropping a phone from a cloudy blue sky in which a jet flies. Larissa Witmer depicted a hand rising out of flames and pierced by an aircraft with the Twin Towers tilting in the background. Other art focused on peace, family and solutions.

Adult artists also were moved to express themselves, including Pastor Neville West of Waynesboro. His painting "Compassion" depicts President W. Bush addressing the nation, a bald eagle, an American flag and the burning towers.

Greencastle artist Susan Shaffer painted the image of New York City fireman Rick Doran next to the American flag looking up at a cloudy image of the World Trade Center as seen on the cover of Star magazine. The exhibit includes a photo of her meeting Doran in person at the home of his close friend, Dr. Larry Rogina in Waynesboro.

That picture is near a handwritten account by Kitsie Hicks. She and her husband, Kermit, immediately called their daughter Lori, who lived just blocks from the World Trade Center after the first plane hit.

"She heard and felt the second crash while we were on the phone," Kitsie Hicks wrote.

Shockey teared up over a newspaper illustration of a man embracing the Statue of Liberty sent from a friend in Argentina, pointed out the 9/11 posters made by Graphics Universal and said books she collected over the years are "all very poignant," especially "Portraits of Grief," a compilation of profiles of the victims from the New York Times.

A metal sign from the Port Authority's 9/11 World Trade Center artifacts giveaway program introduces the Sept. 11 exhibit in the museum's German bank barn, and there is a book on hand where visitors can write their memories and reflections.

"I don't think there's an exhibit like this in Franklin County," Shockey said. "I would encourage people to come see it."

This is the museum's first exhibit since closing in spring 2020 due to COVID-19. The museum at 365 S. Ridge Ave., Greencastle, is open Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorists attacks, the exhibit will be open an extra hour — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 717-597-9010; email office@greencastlemuseum.org; or visit the website, greencastlemuseum.org

Weekend of Unity

"Two thousand, nine hundred and ninety-six civilians, firefighters, EMS personnel, police officers and military personnel died that day," Thomas reflected, noting many others were injured, and some became sick or died from illness related to the aftermath.

"The physical and mental trauma continues today," said Thomas, who is spearheading the Weekend of Unity.

"Citizens and groups are encouraged to help neighbors, family members and those in need this weekend with a good deed by helping around their homes and properties or just by visiting showing love and support," Thomas said.

Ministers and congregations are asked to include Sept. 11 reflections during their weekend services.

Activities include:

9/11 Walk

Members of the community can join the mayor and members of the Rescue Hose Co. at 8:30 a.m. for a walk from Eastern Avenue to Baltimore Street and Center Square, "simulating the 110 floors — 2,071 steps — of the World Trade Center that firefighters, police officers, EMS providers and civilians climbed and descended to save many citizens that morning."

From the Square, the walk will continue to the veterans' monument on North Washington Street, where there will be a moment of silence, time of remembrance and prayer.

Fish With a Cop

This annual event is held at the Greencastle Sportsmen’s Farm lake, sponsored by the Greencastle Police Department and organized by Officer Jim Bradley. The goal is to introduce young people to local police officers to help them see police in a different light and build lasting positive relationships while making memories.

Greencastle Remembers Bluegrass Concerts

Free patriotic concerts featuring D&S Bluegrass Band be held at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Jerome R. King Bandshell off Mifflin Lane. The colors will be presented at the beginning of each concert by the VFW and American Legion Joint Color Guard. Those attending can bring lawn chairs and seating also will be available in the Nelson Pavilion.