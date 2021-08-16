Campaign begins for up to $50K in educational grants in Greencastle-Antrim School District

Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation

The Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation (GAEF), founded in 1997, has announced its first grant match campaign to benefit students in the Greencastle-Antrim School District.

On Aug. 12, GAEF Board President Vernon McCauley shared the exciting news with the GASD teachers and outlined this unique opportunity. The teachers, in turn, were encouraged to support the grant match campaign through personal contact with friends and family, along with postings on the various social media platforms.

Due to the generosity of the Paul K. and Anna E. Shockey Family Foundation, donations from the community for the grant match will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000, during the campaign, which also launched Aug. 12.

The board of directors of the GAEF will serve as the fundraising committee for this campaign to achieve their aggressive goal of raising $25,000 before Thanksgiving.

“Over the past three years, GAEF has helped facilitate nearly $21,000 in educational grants to over 50 teachers. With this incredible opportunity provided by the Shockey Family Foundation, GAEF is now in a position to award $50,000 in grants this year alone!” said McCauley.

McCauley went on to challenge the teachers to begin preparing their grant applications.

"You have 78 days to figure out your wants and needs, collaborate with your teacher partners and consider different types of professional development. With the amount of money we're talking about, everything should be on the table!

"The mission of GAEF is to impact and enhance the educational experience of the G-A students. Today we're taking this mission one step further, by impacting and enhancing your ability to educate these students. We have an exciting opportunity in front of us and it must, and will be, a success!" McCauley said.

Dr. Eric Plum and his wife, Jodi (Shockey) Plum, represent the third generation of giving through the Paul K. and Anna E. Shockey Family Foundation.

The family has given anonymously for many years and has recently become more public with giving in hopes of encouraging or inspiring others to do the same. A few Greencastle organizations receiving funds from the foundation include the school district, WellSpan Health, Besore Library, Ebbert Spring archaeological site, WRGG, Allison-Antrim Museum, Greencastle-Antrim Food Pantry and the train station.

Plum said, “Jodi and I would like to create a robust culture of giving in the Greencastle school district. Like most things worth doing, results do not happen overnight; we have to practice. Although I am not one for quotes, this one really sums up my challenge, by Anne Frank, 'No one has ever become poor by giving.'”

Donations to the grant match can be mailed to: GAEF, P.O. Box 623, Greencastle, PA 17225 or donors may give online www.GAEFonline.org/grant-match

Questions should be sent to Dana Given, GAEF executive director, at office@GAEFonline.org