'Rough Road': Greencastle's Baltimore Street project is in high gear

Orange signs saying "Rough Road" and "Bump," meters covered with yellow "No Parking" bags and exposed manhole covers greet drivers on Baltimore Street (Route 16) in Greencastle.

The road work begins around Eastern Avenue, covers the entire length of Greencastle's main street and extends west to Lindale Avenue in Antrim Township.

The 3.4-mile overhaul has kicked into high gear and is on schedule to wrap up by Sept. 17, according to Mike Crochunis, press officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's District 8, which includes Franklin County.

Milling was done last week and the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company Inc., is working night and day. Night paving started Sunday (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.), he said in an email.

A scratch course of rough aggregate was being placed this week and the contractor is expected to start the final wearing course — the smooth layer motorists drive on — Sunday night.

Weather permitting, final paving should take about two weeks and be finished by Aug. 13, Crochunis said.

"Contractor currently is working days heading west outside town, scraping back and clearing the shoulders, leveling manholes and working on some drains and inlets," he explained. "Contractor will be moving behind this work with paving operations."

The nearly $1.9 million project consists of milling, resurfacing, base repair, guiderail replacement, drainage upgrades, new signs and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.