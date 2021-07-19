THE MAYOR'S REPORT: Summertime in Greencastle

Ben Thomas Jr., Greencastle mayor

Well ... after Saturday night’s storms I’m enjoying some side porch sittin’ this Sunday afternoon. The temperature is 78 degrees. I hope you’re enjoying the summer! Tina and I take our walks and we so admire the flowers around Greencastle homes. Do you recognize the photo of the beautiful coneflowers? I hope the name is right. I just call them all posies. They’re right along Crowell Lane off of South Washington Street. Crowell Lane is named for the turn-of-the-century Crowell Manufacturing Company, makers of farm machinery, in the industrial hub of Greencastle. At the time this was the outskirts of Greencastle. I just waved at some folks taking an afternoon walk. Rescue Hose Company has had a busy EMS call day with seven responses so far since this morning.

Did you make it downtown July 9 or 10 for the 54th annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days? There were nice crowds and the weather was great. I hope the shopkeepers and vendors did well. A special thanks to the sponsors for their financial support and to the Greencastle Police Department and fire police for safely moving traffic around town. A lot of planning and logistics go into this event. You show your appreciation by shopping small; shop Greencastle often. Thank-you. G-A Chamber of Commerce, for all of your efforts and a very special thanks to Valerie Meyers with her farewell project as chamber executive director.

The North Carlisle Street reconstruction project should begin this week. This is a cooperative effort by the Borough of Greencastle, Columbia Gas and the Greencastle Area, Franklin County Water Authority. The project should be completed by late October. PennDOT’s contractor will continue work on Route 16 and all of Baltimore Street this week with milling operations in preparation for repaving.

This coming Saturday, July 24, the Greencastle American Legion Post 373 and National Vietnam War Veterans Commemorative Partners Post 373 are hosting the 50th commemoration banquet and pinning ceremony. The community will honor the veterans for their service and sacrifice at the Legion’s picnic grounds. The following names appear on the G-A Veterans Memorial who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War:

BECK, JOSEPH JR.

BOWMAN, ROBERT W.

COOK, THOMAS R. JR.

HORNBAKER, KENNETH E.

KENDLE, RANDY T.

TOTH, DONALD B.

WITMER, OMAR D. JR.

I also think of the men and women who served and may be challenged with PTSD, Agent Orange and the loss of close friends who past away during or after their service. This past Saturday, I said farewell to my friend and neighbor Keith White (KW). KW was a Vietnam veteran and served first in the U.S. Army then in the Air Force. Thank you, KW, for your service to God, country and community.

So, do you remember where you were and what you were doing on Sept. 11, 2001? It’s hard to believe the 20th anniversary of “9/11” is just around the corner. As mayor I ask the community to commemorate this somber anniversary. I am brainstorming community activities for the weekend of Sept.11 and 12, 2021. We must not forget the tragic attack on this great nation and what we hold dear. One thing I ask is that our ministers hold special Sunday services on Sept. 12. Think of something you and your family can do to help others as a special weekend of caring and community service to commemorate Patriot Day. Stay tuned.

Open again: Participants find fun, food and fellowship at Greencastle Senior Activity Center

In the community: Greencastle borough discusses going with just one trash collection company

It's amazing how many services are rendered and how many questions are asked if you work in municipal government like Greencastle or Antrim Township. Greencastle has three employees (two full-time and one part-time) in the borough office along with one non-uniform police employee performing multiple services. I’ve been around this for over 40 years now and I’m amazed at how much work is done and how many services are performed by a small staff. Daily duties, zoning, planning, budgets, paying bills, receiving payments, payroll, operating large water and sewer systems, code enforcement, complaints and follow-up just to name a few. Thank you Emilee, Donna and Caleb for your efficiencies. Here’s a question to ponder … how many water and sewer customers are in the Greencastle service area? I’ll answer that question in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, turn on Nat King Cole and roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer! We are blessed!