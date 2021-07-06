Could you find love at the Franklin County Fair? These couples did

The Franklin County Fair provides a sense of community, whether it's seeing people you haven't seen in years, kids reconnecting with friends they haven't been with since school let out, meeting new people — or maybe even finding romance.

The 2021 Franklin County Fair runs July 11 to 17 at the Chambersburg Rod and Gun Club along Warm Spring Road, with the theme "Making Memories One Fair at a Time."

Two couples who met at the fair and will continue making memories this year are fair President Brett Reichard and his fiancée Caitlin Porter, who will be married in September, and Ivan and Sandy (Statler) Hissong, who have been together for 30 years.

The president and the queen

Reichard was 21 and in his first year as president when Porter was crowned fair queen in 2017.

Both come from families deeply involved in agriculture. Reichard's grandfather, the late Gerald Reichard, a farmer and vo-ag teacher, served as fair manager and president for many years. Porter is part of the Forrester Farm Equipment family, which is also very active in tractor-pulling events.

"Even before I knew it, our families were intertwined," Reichard said, noting his "Pappy" worked with Porter's grandfather, the late Jay Forrester, and great-uncle, Gerald Forrester. "Now I found Caitlin."

Porter recalls her speech for the fair queen contest centered on the sense of community at the fair.

At an event in August the year she was crowned, Reichard took her on a tractor ride — on a green John Deere tractor even though the Forrester family "bleeds" New Holland blue.

They were both dating other people but continued to work together at the fair, where she now serves as secretary and is co-chair of the royalty contests.

In 2019, they realized the other people weren't working out and rekindled their feelings for one another.

"Here we are engaged and going to be be married in September," Reichard said.

There was no Franklin County Fair in 2020 because of COVID-19. However, the royalty contests continued virtually and Porter's plan on July 2 was to take pictures of the contestants at the fairgrounds, while Reichard had a little more in mind.

He arranged for their families to be on hand when he got down on one knee on the tractor-pulling track and proposed.

Their roots in the farming community run deep, and the pair are representative of the modern face of agriculture. He holds an associate's degree in forest technology from Penn State Mont Alto and works in "urban agriculture" at Boyer Nursery and Orchard in Adams County, educating homeowners and helping them with trees and shrubs. She's worked in the family business since she was 16 and took over the advertising, marketing, social media and website for the three locations — Chambersburg, Stoystown and Woodstock, Virginia — after graduating from Shippensburg University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing.

"We're involved in agriculture in ways most people don't consider," Porter said. "Farming is synonymous with dairy cows, but there is a lot more to it than people realize."

They are both looking forward to the return of Franklin County's celebration of agriculture.

"My heart is through my mouth and the food," said Reichard, who also enjoys the camaraderie and highlighted a new event this year, the Bullride Mania rodeo, on the final night of the fair.

"We're ecstatic to be having a fair," said Porter, noting there has been a lot of positive feedback from the community.

"People can't wait to be here," she said. "Hopefully, we'll have a very, very successful year. We just can't wait."

All in the family

"I love the community coming together, catching up with old friends and definitely the food," said Sandy Hissong. "I love the wholesome entertainment the fair offers."

She and her future husband were familiar with each other through acquaintances, but it was at the Franklin County Fair that they really started chatting.

"He had those squinty little eyes and chubby little belly, and I couldn't resist," laughed Hissong, who has had a career in radio and is now production coordinator for Alpha Media — the WIKZ, WQCM, WCHA and WDLD cluster in based in Chambersburg.

They were in their late teens when they met at the fair. She was representing Greencastle's WKSL as an on-air personality in 1991, and he was running around with friends. They married in 1995.

Through the years, she's worked with various radio stations at the fair, including an egg drop and at the food tent, and he's participated in tractor-pulling events.

Ivan Hissong, who is part of the family business Hissong Farmstead Inc., Mercersburg, represents the Franklin County Tractor Pullers on the fair board and is a fair manager.

Pulling events are planned several evenings at the fair, capped by the Interstate Truck and Tractor Pull beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Sandy Hissong is the chair of fair entertainment.

Following the vespers service Sunday evening and the fair royalty contests Monday, the week's entertainment includes Elvis the Tribute presented by David King on Tuesday; Keystone State Quartet on Wednesday; Rock ‘n Roll Relics on Thursday; the talent contest on Friday; and New Country Live Band on Saturday.

Their 16-year-old son, Casey, is treasurer of the junior fair board.

The next generation

Established in 2018, the junior fair board is made up of about two dozen kids, 12 to 21.

"They are a very impressive group of young individuals. The future looks very bright for them," said Reichard. "A lot are from the agriculture community, but others are not. Each one of them has a niche and enthusiasm."

They've been busy painting, weed whacking and getting the grounds ready.

Members of the junior fair board are in charge fair activities like the kid's corner, baby barnyard, barrel train and barnyard Olympics.

'All of It': Small-town girl, scientist, single mother. Outdoor classroom honors 1954 Greencastle grad

'We Are G-A': WRGG, Greencastle's community radio station, celebrates five years on the air

This year, they're introducing a youth day beginning at 1 p.m. and a celebrity milking contest at 8 p.m., both on Wednesday, as well as educational talks at 6 each evening at the baby barnyard, with topics of pigs on Monday, birds on Tuesday, cows on Wednesday, goats and sheep on Thursday and horses on Friday.

"It's exciting to see what's in store," Reichard said.

The schedule

Parking is $5 per vehicle and admission is free and the only thing fair-goers have to pay for is food and the bounce house for kids.

The schedule includes:

Sunday, July 11

5 p.m.

Food Stand Open

6 p.m.

46th Annual Vesper Service

Monday July 12

All Day

Antique Tractor Display

Baby Barnyard

4 p.m.

Dunk Tank and Barrel Train Open

6 p.m.

Children's Attractions Open

Pig Education Talk

Stockman’s Contest

Franklin County Fair Little Miss Contest

6:30 p.m.

Shane the Balloon Guy and Magician

7 p.m.

Interstate Truck and Tractor Pull

Franklin County Fair Princess Contest

Youth Dairy Judging

8 p.m.

Franklin County Fair Queen Contest

Tuesday, July 13

All Day

Antique Tractor Display and Baby Barnyard

9 a.m.

Franklin County Youth Dairy Show

4 p.m.

Dunk Tank and Barrel Train Open

5 p.m.

Franklin County Youth Beef Show

6 p.m.

Children's Attractions Open

Bird Education Talk

6:30 p.m.

Bird Education Talk

7 p.m.

Skid Loader Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

Elvis the Tribute presented by David King

Baked Goods Sale

Wednesday, July 14

All Day

Antique Tractor Display

Baby Barnyard

1 p.m.

Youth Ag Education Day

4 p.m.

Dunk Tank and Barrel Train Open

5 p.m.

Youth and Open Goat Show

6 p.m.

Children's Attractions Open

Cow Education Talk

Antique Tractor Pull

6:30 p.m.

Shane the Balloon Guy and Magician

7 p.m.

Keystone State Quartet

Youth Animal Dress Up Contest

8 p.m.

Celebrity Milking Contest

8:30 p.m.

Keystone State Quartet

Thursday, July 15

All day

Baby Barnyard

4 p.m.

Dunk Tank and Barrel Train Opens

6 p.m.

Children's Attractions Open

Goat and Sheep Education Talk

Open Dairy Show

6:30 p.m.

Shane the Balloon Guy and Magician

7 p.m.

Garden Tractor Pull

7:30 & 9 p.m.

Rock ‘n Roll Relics

Friday, July 15

All Day

Baby Barnyard

4 p.m.

Dunk Tank and Barrel Train Open

6 p.m.

Children's Attractions Open

Horse Education Talk

6:30 p.m.

Shane the Balloon Guy and Magician

Interstate Truck and Tractor Pull

7 p.m.

Talent Contest

7:30 p.m.

Youth Dairy Showmanship Contest

Saturday, July 17

10 a.m.

Barnyard Olympics

noon

Children's Attractions Open

Dunk Tank and Barrel Train Open

Baby Barnyard Opens

2 p.m.

Shane the Balloon Guy and Magician

7 p.m.

New Country Live Band

7:30 p.m.

Bullride Mania

9 p.m.

New Country Live Band

More information, including a copy of the fair book can be found at the Franklin County Fair website.