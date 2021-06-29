Greencastle gears up for Sidewalk Days sales, food and fun

Shoppers, vendors and people just ready to be out and about again after a long stretch of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic will fill downtown Greencastle for the 54th annual Sidewalk Days.

No official event was held last year, although ELM Shoes and ELM Department Store set up their traditional outside sales on the northeast corner of Center Square and up East Baltimore Street, the shop had a barn sale and Grace United Church of Christ had an indoor and outdoor yard sale.

What a difference a year makes and dozens of vendors will line Baltimore Street, circle around the Square and extend down South Carlisle Street. The streets will be closed for Sidewalk Days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

"The chamber is thrilled to be hosting Sidewalk Days again this year! With over 90 vendors, entertainment and KidsZone activities, it will be two full days of fun for the whole family," said Valerie Meyers, outgoing director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce.

"We have a wide assortment of vendors registered, including some new and many returning vendors," said Debby Cunningham, the chamber's incoming executive director. "We're glad that the community is able to enjoy this event again after last year."

Greencastle Sidewalk Days kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday with an opening ceremony featuring Mayor Ben Thomas and BSA Troop 199.

The KidsZone will be open both days at the Presbyterian Church on West Baltimore Street, and Antietam Humane Society will be at the KidsZone from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Entertainment on the Square Friday includes music by Marshall Stone at 1 p.m., Cumberland Valley School of Music, at 3 p.m. and Evan Crider and Jim Taylor at 5 p.m., plus a demo by Premier Martial Arts of Greencastle at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's entertainment lineup is Barb and Friends puppet show, 9 a.m.; A Cappella & Unplugged performers, 10 a.m.; Thompson Karate Studio demo, 11 a.m.; music by Runaway Train, noon; Premier Martial Arts of Greencastle demo, 2 p.m.; and music by Back Creek Valley Boys, 2:30 p.m.

Downtown businesses will offer plenty of bargains and the vendor list runs from A to W or Airplanes and Adventures Travel to Whisler's Woodwork. Shoppers will find everything from housewares, decorative items, art, clothing and personal pampering specialties to community organizations and health care representatives.

The "Eats & Treats" menu includes barbecue and baked goods, fries and kettle corn and ice cream and carnival food.

"We really appreciate the many businesses and volunteers that bring this event to our community," Meyers said.

Blaise Alexander Chevrolet is the main sponsor, ELM Shoes in the volunteer sponsor and Manitowoc is the entertainment sponsor.

For additional information about Sidewalk Days, call the chamber at 717-597-4610; email info@greencastlepachamber.org; or visit the chamber website.