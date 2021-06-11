Greencastle gears up for second 3rd Saturday in the Square

Staff reports

Greencastle's next 3rd Saturday in the Square is scheduled for June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organized by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by West Penn Power, 3rd Saturday in the Square kicked off in May and will continue on Saturdays July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

Vendors include Lizzy’s Food Truck, Mama K’s Buns, Ataraxia Coffee, Biser Farms, The Center of Balance, Heritage Hills/Heritage In-Home, Joy El, Kauffman’s Keep, Ragged Edge Coffee, Grace’s Family Farm and several artisans and craft vendors.

Entertainment for June will be provided by Beyond the Foreground and is sponsored by The Cara Sheaffer Group.

Other interested vendors can register by downloading the form available at greencastlepachamber.org or by calling the chamber at 717-597-4610.

The fee for artisans and crafters is $30 per event, and the fee for food vendors is $40 per event.