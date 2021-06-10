Members of new business alliance come together for first time

Courtesy of the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance

More than 150 business leaders and community members joined the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce and Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce for the launch of the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) June 8.

Held at Antrim BIC Church, the mixer-style event took place outdoors with barbecue, ice cream and other refreshments from local CVBA member businesses. Attendees also experienced a brief presentation of the CVBA, explaining the new entity and detailing the benefits members of both chambers will enjoy through their new combined membership in the alliance.

“We were so grateful to be able to gather together safely again and to use this event to introduce CVBA to the business community,” said Stephen Christian, CVBA president and president of the Chambersburg Chamber. “We look forward to the years ahead with expanded CVBA events and initiatives for our members to take advantage of.”

Good for business: Strength in numbers. Greencastle-Antrim and Chambersburg chambers form alliance

In the community: Home-grown leader takes helm of Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce

CVBA is an alliance created to serve as a unified voice of business in the Cumberland Valley region, and has a combined membership approaching 1,000 businesses. Each chamber in the partnership has retained its local office and hosts its community events. CVBA will arrange special business networking events for its members including an annual meeting, mixers and other activities.

Under the partnership, members of the Chambersburg and Greencastle-Antrim chambers will automatically receive one, single membership with CVBA. CVBA members will have greater access to business resources, streamlined communications to the larger CVBA audience and more.

“CVBA exemplifies the strength and opportunities that our businesses and nonprofit organizations can realize when we work together,” said Mark Story of Keller Williams Keystone Realty and Chambersburg Chamber board member. “Both chambers and their members are becoming allies for the greater good of our community, and we're all in!”

The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) is a business alliance between the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce and Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit CVBAlliance.org. To become a member, contact CVBA Membership Director Jordan Nace at jnace@chambersburg.org or 717-264-7101.