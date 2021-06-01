Entire district celebrates Greencastle-Antrim Class of 2021 during Senior Walk

A crisp blue sky with fluffy white clouds provided the backdrop for blue and white caps and gowns as members of the Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2021 took their Senior Walk the morning of May 27.

The walk, back after a year's hiatus due to COVID-19, is a precursor to the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 5.

Walk the walk

Spirits were high as the seniors, led by assistant high school Principals Chris Reiber and Gerald Crable, set off across campus for a walk through their educational history.

May 27 was also Decision Day, when students announced and celebrated their future plans, and many college T-shirts could be seen beneath commencement attire.

Normally, the hallways of the primary, elementary, middle school and high school are filled with cheering students.

COVID-19 protocols took the younger students out of their buildings, where they lined up in the grass and along walkways and parking lots to allow as the graduates-to-be to pass by. The seniors still got to walk through the buildings where they spent so many years.

Most of the normal high fives and fist bumps were missing after a year of social distancing conditioning, but there were some hugs — and tears — for special teachers, family and friends along the way.

Mom Heather Zimmerman and aunt Heidi Funk, both teachers at the primary school, and sister Emma Zimmerman, Class of 2018, were eager to greet Abby Zimmerman with flowers and a balloon.

One child was heard to say their hands hurt from all the clapping and lots of homemade congratulatory signs were on display.

At the high school, students stepped out of the procession for selfies with their cheering fans.

The scoreboard on Kaley Field was all about the Class of 2021. The time on the clock was 20:21; the score was Greencastle 20, Blue Devils 21; and shots and saves for each side were 20 and 21, respectively.

Commencement

Around 220 students will receive their diplomas during the commencement ceremony scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on Kaley Field.

With COVID-19 capacity limits lifted, the ceremony will be open to all family and friends, and tickets are not required.

A weather contingency plan is in place. If it is raining at 10 a.m., the ceremony will be pushed back to 2 p.m. or, if needed, 6 p.m. Saturday or 2 p.m. Sunday.

Andrew Jackson, president of the G-AHS Class of 2021, will give the greeting.

G-A Middle School Principal Mark Herman, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the district, will be the commencement speaker.