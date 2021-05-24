Strength in numbers. Greencastle-Antrim and Chambersburg chambers form alliance

Echo Pilot

The Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce and Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce have announced the formation of a joint business partnership: the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA).

CVBA is an alliance created to serve as a unified voice of business in the Cumberland Valley region and has a combined membership approaching 1,000 businesses. This member-driven partnership allows the Chambersburg and Greencastle-Antrim chambers to retain their individuality in their respective communities while fostering a stronger voice of business.

“This alliance gives both chambers the opportunity to serve more of the Franklin County business community through combined resources, larger audiences and expanded member services,” Stephen Christian, CVBA president and president of the Chambersburg Chamber, said in a news release on Monday, May 24. “CVBA truly embodies our joint mission of helping our members prosper.”

Each chamber will remain governed by its board of directors, retain its local office and host its community events. CVBA will arrange business networking events for the combined membership including an annual meeting, mixers and other activities. Under the partnership, members of the Chambersburg and Greencastle-Antrim chambers will automatically receive one, single membership that delivers greater access to business resources, streamlined communications to the larger CVBA audience and more.

“CVBA offers an innovative approach for us to channel the talents and resources of both chambers into one powerful alliance,” said Debby Cunningham, executive director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber. “The ability to retain our individuality while capitalizing on our combined strengths will enable us to significantly increase our opportunities to enhance the local economy and community.”

CVBA will be governed by members of the Chambersburg and Greencastle-Antrim boards of directors to ensure the partnership aligns with each organization’s mission and values.

Business representatives and community leaders can attend the CVBA Launch Party on June 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Antrim BIC Church to learn more about the partnership and how it will benefit their business.

To learn more, visit CVBAlliance.org. To become a member, contact CVBA Membership Director Jordan Nace at jnace@chambersburg.org or 717-264-7101.