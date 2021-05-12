Home-grown leader takes helm of Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce

Staff reports

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Greencastle resident Debby Cunningham as executive director following the resignation of Valerie Meyers, who will be leaving in mid-July.

Cunningham comes to the chamber after 30 years with the University of Maryland Extension, managing fiscal and HR processes.

"Extension is a service organization working in the community. I supported those activities from the business aspect. I'm excited to bring those skills to the chamber, where I'll be hands-on in the planning and carrying out the community events that promote our businesses,” Cunningham said in a news release. “It’s an honor for me to work in my hometown and I hope to continue the chamber’s mission of promoting economic well-being and community vitality.”

“I have to say that we are sad to see Valerie move on to another chapter of her life, but we are supportive in her decision to move closer to her aging parents,” said Stan Flenner, president of the board of directors. “At the same time, we are extremely excited to welcome Debby to our staff. We believe that having a home-grown local individual in the chamber director role is vital to continuing our mission to serve the Greencastle-Antrim community.”

Chamber Leadership:Greencastle-Antrim Chamber board announced for 2021

Summer Shopping: Bargains, vendors, food and more are all part of Greencastle Sidewalk Days

To make the transition as smooth as possible, Meyers and Cunningham will be working in tandem over the next two months, especially focusing on preparations for the 33rd annual Golf Tournament scheduled for June 4 and Sidewalk Days, scheduled for July 9 and 10.

Meyers joined the chamber in September 2015 as executive assistant, was named interim executive director in June 2020 following the resignation of Georgina Cranston and became executive director in January 2021.