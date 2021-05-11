Little town of Greencastle to set big world record if it can gather 12,482 pairs of shoes

Thousands of pairs of shoes will be lined up in downtown Greencastle on Saturday, June 5, in an attempt to break a decade-old record for the longest chain of shoes.

Local residents can contribute footwear to the effort to set a Guinness World Record organized by VerStandig Media with support from Middletown Valley Bank, ELM Shoes, Chambersburg Waste Paper and the Borough of Greencastle.

The Good for the Sole project needs 12,482 pairs of shoes to break the record set in May 2011 by the Shoeman Water Project at the University of Missouri.

Greencastle Borough Council gave permission at its May 3 meeting for the shoes to be lined up downtown, with VerStandig providing a statement of liability.

Blake Truman, vice president of VerStandig, told council the shoes will be donated to local organizations such as Women in Need in Franklin County and Children in Need in Washington County, Md. Some of the shoes also will be sent overseas.

At the meeting, Greencastle resident Eddie Baxter asked that some of the shoes stay in Greencastle for people in need. Lisa Wolfe, VerStandig sales manager, said churches and other organizations in the community are being contacted.

A lot of shoes already have been donated and Wolfe said, "We're thankful whether we break the record or not."

People who donate shoes in any condition at ELM Shoes in downtown Greencastle will receive a $10 coupon for in exchange for each pair.

Shoes also may be dropped off at Middletown Valley Bank offices and at the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce's 3rd Saturdays in the Square on May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sole Stops with live broadcasts will be held throughout the area in the coming weeks.

Details about the actual lineup of shoes are still being worked out, but there will be broadcasts by VerStandig's 104.7 WAYZ, 101.5 Bob Rocks and 92.1 The GOAT. Wolfe said VerStandig also hopes to have vendors on hand.

VerStandig disc jockeys are always looking at silly things online and came across the shoe record, Wolfe said, adding they are always trying to find new ideas for working with the community and non-profit organizations.

More information, including updates on Sole Stops, can be found on radio stations' Facebook pages and at verstandig.com