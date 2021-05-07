Greencastle's Baltimore Street getting a facelift with resurfacing and new signs

An overhaul of Greencastle's main downtown street, scheduled to get underway Tuesday, May 11, is expected to continue through mid-September.

In addition to the entire length of Baltimore Street (Route 16) in the Borough of Greencastle, the 3.41-mile Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project extends west into Antrim Township.

"Borough staff is working with project officials to ensure accurate timelines and information is communicated to our community," Emilee Little, Greencastle borough manager, said in her May 3 report to borough council.

The nearly $1.9 million project consists of milling, resurfacing, base repair, guiderail replacement, drainage upgrades, new signs and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction between Lindale Avenue in Antrim Township and Eastern Avenue in Greencastle, according to a news release from PennDOT.

There will be short-term lane closures with flaggers directing traffic Monday through Friday. The road will not be closed during the peak hours of 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 17.

