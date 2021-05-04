U.S. Rep. Joyce learns about APX Enclosures' products and more during tour

U.S. Congressman John Joyce took a fast-paced tour of the APX Enclosures facility in Antrim Township last week.

Joyce, a Republican whose district includes Franklin County, learned about what is produced at the former Eldorado Stone site on Molly Pitcher Highway north of Greencastle and other facets of the business.

APX Enclosures supplies high-quality aluminum and stainless-steel electrical enclosures for the telecommunications, power, transportation, infrastructure, battery storage and security sectors, according to a news release from the congressman's office.

APX Enclosures moved from 35,000 square feet in Mercersburg to the 93,000-square-foot plant in June 2020. It is the previous location of Eldorado Stone, which moved to a state-of-the-art facility in the Antrim Commons Business Park in 2017.

Joel Bradnick, operations manager, said the building underwent extensive renovations — from the floors to the roof and from plumbing to electrical. A two-story office addition is under construction at the front of the building, with plans to move in the first week in July.

Joyce was hosted during the April 29 visit to APX Enclosures by President Andy Papoutsis.

“It was a privilege to visit APX Enclosures in Greencastle to witness first-hand this company’s outstanding work in our community. APX Enclosures has built family-sustaining jobs here in Franklin County and strengthened our region’s robust manufacturing industry,” said Joyce. “President Andy Papoutsis are his team are doing incredible work to create high-quality metal fabrications, and they are an integral part of our community and the Franklin County economy.”

In addition to Papoutsis and Bradnick, Joyce was joined on the tour by APX's new COO Charles Tiches and employee Mike Barlow, representing Occupational Services Inc.

Titches brings a lot of good ideas and is helping APX through demanding times, Bradnick said. Not only are metal and lumber prices skyrocketing, but it is hard to find employees in the area's tight labor market.

One place APX does find employees like Barlow is OSI, which links individuals with disabilities and local employers. APX has several workers from OSI, helping them use their skills and become more independent, Bradnick said.

APX also works with students, such as one young man who approached Bradnick, said he didn't know where he was headed and wanted to learn a trade.

He is being trained to run machinery at APX Mitchell Machine Shop in Greencastle, Bradnick said.

The machine shop is one of several companies that come under the umbrella led by Papoutsis. There is also APX Null Machine Shop in Greencastle and APX Industrial Coatings in St. Thomas, as well as the former APX Enclosures Mercersburg plant, which is now an overflow facility for APX York Sheet Metal. Other properties in York include APX Ventwell and APX Seetech Systems.

The group was also joined by Antrim Township Supervisor Fred Young, Franklin County Commissioner John Flannery and Antrim Township Administrator Brad Graham.