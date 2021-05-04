There's a lot less trash in downtown Greencastle thanks to group of volunteers

Echo Pilot

About 25 community members put on gloves and picked up trash in Greencastle during a May Day Clean-Up on Saturday, May 1.

Clean-up day was part of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce's Community Advantage initiative and was held in partnership with the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program and with support from Waste Management.

The volunteers collected enough trash to fill two-thirds of a Dumpster before gathering back at the chamber office for lunch. Brother's Pizza and Martin's bakery provided refreshments.