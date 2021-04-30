'Love, life and liberty': National Day of Prayer will be observed in Greencastle

Local residents can observe National Day of Prayer both in person and online Thursday, May 6.

The Greencastle-Antrim Christian Women's Fellowship and Greencastle-Antrim Ministerium videotaped a virtual service that can be accessed throughout the day and are planning a prayer gathering at noon in the Citizens Pavilion at Jerome R. King Playground.

Pre-pandemic, National Day of Prayer in Greencastle featured a service at First United Methodist Church followed by a prayer gathering across the street outside Greencastle Borough Hall.

A year ago, a taped National Day of Prayer service set the stage for other online COVID-19 community worship events, including Thanksgiving and Palm Sunday.

Praying together at Thanksgiving:Greencastle-Antrim community Thanksgiving service goes virtual

And again before Easter:Palm Sunday service goes online for Greencastle-Antrim community

The theme for National Day of Prayer is “Lord pour out your love, life and liberty." It is based on 2 Corinthians 3:17 that reads “Now the Lord is Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty!"

"Our nation, our leaders and our world, need so much prayer right now. We hope that all of you will join us on Thursday, May 6th, in person, online or both," said Dotti Zimmerman, co-leader of the fellowship with Jenn Robertson.

"It is vital that we observe this very important annual event — the National Day of Prayer," she continued. "We are blessed in these United States of America to be able to come together and pray openly, without fear, and in faith. May we never take that right and privilege for granted. May God continue to hear our prayers and continue to bless America."

Online worship service

Content for the virtual service was recorded on April 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church, which has the equipment and the videotaping and editing expertise of Greencastle-Antrim High School senior Brandon Sidoli

The service will be available online beginning early in the morning of May 6 on the Trinity Lutheran Church website tlcgreencastle.org

It can also be view on church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

In addition to Zimmerman and Robertson, participants include Saundra Wingert, pianist and music organizer, and Zak Reynolds and Hannah Ruffner, special music and song leading.

Prayers are offered by Pastor Barbara Barry, Pastor Brian Black, Pastor Jeff Ehko, Pastor David Rawley, Pastor Brady Smith, Pastor Ryan Whisel and Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas.

Praying outdoors and in person

The group at the playground will pray for the nation, churches, schools, leaders, businesses, the pandemic and other needs.

There will be a sound system so everyone can hear. Those attending can bring a lunch to share fellowship after the prayer time, Zimmerman said.