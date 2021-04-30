Tennis court renovations top 2021 list for Jerome R. King Playground Association

Staff reports

The Jerome R. King Playground Association began its annual fund drive on April 30, and the focus this year is a significant tennis court project.

The two north end courts will be renovated, including new asphalt, a new color scheme, fresh playing lines and new poles and nets.

"We plan on renovating the two north end tennis courts to make a safer and more enjoyable setting," says the fundraising letter from the board of directors. "As you can imagine this is a sizable investment so we would like to solicit any additional financial support you could provide this year."

The association has already received $5,000 toward the project through the Antrim Township park and recreation grant program. The cost is estimated at $40,000.

In 2020, about 300 individuals supported the playground and accomplishments included installation of a new water fountain at the Nelson pavilion, special infield soil mix for the baseball field, safety wood carpet at the main play area and crack repairs on the north tennis courts in preparation for final renovation.

"Without your financial contributions we would not be able to continue the rich tradition of the Jerome R. King Playground," the letter says.

Since 1923, Jerome R. King Playground has been a community centerpiece for recreational activities for the residents of Greencastle-Antrim as well as visitors from neighboring communities. The baseball diamond at iconic Barkdoll Field is used by several local teams, family reunions and picnics are held in the three shaded pavilions and tennis is played on the four lighted courts. Other activities take place at the bandshell, where free movies will be shown again this summer.

The playground is 501c3 organization and tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Jerome R. King Playground Association, P.O. Box 2, Greencastle, Pa. 17225.

Contributions also can be made via the website jeromekingplayground.com