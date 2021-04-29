Learn more about people running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board

The primary election is Tuesday, May 18, and Republican voters in the Greencastle-Antrim School District will select from 10 candidates for four, four-year seats on the school board.

The 10 candidates include current school board members Charles Ford, Mark Chimel and Lindsey Mowen. Others running are Maria Bonebrake, Percy Rock, Eileen Dickinson, Janon Gray, Christopher Bonillas, Rich Davis and Hal Myers.

Chimel and Ford cross-filed, and their names also will appear on Democratic ballots.

There is one, two-year seat available, but no one registered for that position so a candidate could be nominated in the primary with 10 write-in votes — the same number of signatures needed on nominating petitions, according to the Franklin County commissioners office.

If there is no write-in candidate from the primary, someone could win the seat with a write-in in the November election, with no minimum vote. If the seat is still unfilled, it will be considered a vacancy to be filled by the school board.

To help readers learn more about the people running on the contested Republican ballot, we asked the candidates three questions. Here are their answers, in the order in which their names will appear on the ballot:

Eileen Dickinson

Address: 26 Williamson Ave.

Age: 61

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

My value of public education and my desire to serve our community motivated me to run for the school board.

Throughout my professional career I have held many leadership roles. I played an integral part in establishing a surgery center. As the administrator I launched the initial accreditation, developed policies and procedures, established and maintained yearly budgets and marketed the facility to the community. I believe the aforementioned along with the experience, knowledge and skills I have acquired over the years, will help me to be an effective board member.

I have listened to co-workers, neighbors and friends about their current and future concerns within our school system. I have a granddaughter entering kindergarten this year. I believe I could represent the entire community and not surrender to special interest or partisan groups.

I believe in the importance of ensuring every child receives a quality education whether they plan to go to college, trade school, military or straight into the workforce, upon graduation. I want our parents to feel confident that our schools are providing the best education and opportunities for their children.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

1. The school board affects taxes, home values and school quality. Along with a continuous deficit, depleting capital reserves and almost yearly tax hikes, we need to be creative and find innovative solutions to balancing our budget.

2. Critical race theory and equity are expanding rapidly in primary and secondary education across the nation. Many parents are unaware this is being taught and are shocked when they learn what is in the typical critical race theory curriculum. We, as parents, grandparents, guardians and community members need to be prepared, educated, organized and have curriculum transparency, to keep this from entering our school district. School superintendent, Lura Hanks, spoke about this in her April 1, 2021 board meeting presentation. She introduced: Learning 2025: The National Commission on Student Center, Equity Focused Education.

3. Families were asked which calendar they preferred for the 2021-2022 school year, a traditional version or a competency based one. The majority of the district families voted for the traditional one, however, the board voted in favor of School superintendent, Lura Hanks’ recommendation, instead of listening to our families. Our students and parents deserve better.

Why should someone vote for you?

Transparency will be a strong priority. I will keep an open mind and listen to our parents, students, staff and community.

As a nurse, I have always had a passion to help others. I would like to carry this passion into our school system. I believe that this passion, combined with the business, communication, financial and marketing experience I have acquired over the years would be an asset to our school board.

I am running with four other like-minded conservatives whom all share the same core values. We believe in putting our kids first by providing the best education and opportunities for them. We will listen to the thoughts, ideas, and concerns of our district families making sure that their voices are heard.

Percy Rock

Address: 2752 E. Weaver Road

Age: 77

Occupation: Retired

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

The board lacks diversity and transparency. I am a senior citizen and a fiscal conservative. I have to be because I live on a fixed income I will bring a conservative perspective to the board.

Transparency? When the architects' representative gave a 10-15-minute presentation on the $50 million building plan, the public was not allowed to ask questions. I attended that meeting.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

1. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be an issue. It will likely continue into the 2021-22 school year.

2. Growth will be an issue. Several hundred homes are being built in the Williamson area. More are planned and approved.

3. Funding will always be an issue. State and Federal funding is not reliable. Home owner property tax is reliable. I've been paying property tax to this school district since 1976.

Why should someone vote for you?

I don't have children attending school in this district

I am friends with several families that do have children attending school in this district. I communicate with these families on a regular basis. I want to know what concerns they have with the school board and administrators. They are very honest. I will continue to do this.

I have also informed these parents not to be afraid to attend school board meetings and speak out. When I am on the board, I will not allow any other board members to harass or belittle you.

This has happened to me at past school board meetings. I do have witnesses to that effect.

Christopher Bonillas

Address: 1378 Emilys Ct., Greencastle

Age: 38

Occupation: Contractor

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

It seems that the current administration is more focused on the teachers' needs, not on the needs of the students.

It is absolutely absurd to send out a vote to the entire community and ignore the majority’s opinion.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

The current budget is over by approximately $900,000 in which we have approximately the same amount of wage increases coming for teachers and staff. We cannot keep running at a deficit.

It seems the teacher’s unions are bullying the community for more required days off from in person teaching. This puts the burden off the teachers and onto the parents. This was not the social agreement. Teachers went to school to teach in person. It is unfair to place the burden on the parents to be the main source of teaching during virtual days, now known as the competency based calendar.

Currently there are two roofs leaking. They have been for some time. There is no action plan to prevent these roofs from leaking when it rains. The board’s only action was to gather estimates. They declined any long-term preventative work to be done.

Why should someone vote for you?

I have children in the school district and want to keep it great and help improve it for their sake and for the community’s children’s sake.

Most people that run for the board claim to be Republicans. If you put an (R) by your name, does it mean you have conservative values? It is simply a formality in this type of election area. I am a true conservative, and so are the other four candidates that are running with me. We have been vetted and approached by conservatives to run for school board.



Mark Chimel

Address: 3656 Oakley Lane

Age: 31

Occupation: Director of Continuing Education at Shippensburg University

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

I am running for re-election to continue the progress that I feel has been made in my time on the board and to continue to provide service to our district as a knowledgeable advocate for education. In my relatively short time on the board, I feel that we have navigated a difficult financial situation while avoiding devastating cuts and increased transparency and communication, including streaming and recording meetings even prior to COVID-19. We also hired a fantastic superintendent last year who I hope to continue to support as a board member.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

I believe the top three issues facing our district are continuing the current curricular efforts that are underway to take G-A from a very good district to a great district, preparing our graduates to be successful in the careers of the future and their next steps after high school in whatever route they make take, and careful financial planning to ensure fiscal responsibility and preparation for future growth. With the inequitable way that schools are currently funded in Pennsylvania, our financial situation is unlikely to get any easier any time soon, especially as our district is only going to continue to grow with the planned housing and development projects. We have to find the difficult balance between continuing to increase the quality of the education and lifelong preparation we provide while doing so within our means. This will require creative problem-solving, forward-thinking, and advocacy.

Why should someone vote for you?

I feel that I am uniquely qualified for this role as someone who is a fellow taxpayer with a strong background in educational leadership that combines both college and career readiness. I have been an advocate not only for quality education, but also for increasing the connection between the district and board and the community. I also consider myself an independent voice with no children currently in school, and I will continue to represent the many different perspectives that being a school board member requires.



Lindsey J. Mowen

Address: 9295 Lindale Ave.

Age: 35

Occupation: Contract Manager & Acquisition Analyst, AdaptHealth

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

Continuing to serve our district and community would be an honor. I was appointed in 2018, and have been re-elected since. I believe in making positive changes for our school district. Every decision I make is based on the greater good of our students. It’s important to keep in mind that all schools within our district are not always affected the same with some changes, it can have a greater impact on one over the other. Child safety is another concern, as we want to ensure safety remains a top priority.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

I feel quality education, community growth, and budget concerns are my top priorities. Our community is growing quickly, space in our schools is maxed capacity; with growth we need to execute a plan to be able to take an influx of students. With the projected increase in students over the next 5-10 years, our current facilities will not be able to sustain in their current state. I believe it’s up to us (community, board members, etc.) to support our students, and to always make the best decisions for our district based on the greater good. In supporting our students, we also need to be positive supporters of our teachers, staff, and administrators who work tirelessly to give our children a solid public education.

Why should someone vote for you?

I am transparent and honest, I care deeply about education and the children attending our district. I make decisions based on our district as a whole, not one school over another. Greencastle-Antrim is extraordinary with a solid grounding of community members that pull together in any time of need for support. Our teachers and administrators take untiring efforts to build our children’s future. We need to support our district, (students, administrators, teachers, etc.) in the same fashion that they support our children. We have to make conscious decisions and take the best actions possible to ensure our district continues to strive for success at all levels.



Janon R. Gray

Address: Greencastle

Age: 45

Occupation: Senior Consultant

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

I am running for the Greencastle-Antrim school board for a few reasons. First and foremost, I want to give a voice to the voiceless, our children. The children in and around our community are having to navigate a constantly changing world with no say in the direction they are to go. Faced with new schedules, curriculum changes, and possible loss of activity, they need a strong presence to stand up and speak on their behalf. Second, as a citizen of Greencastle, I have a growing concern of the board’s mission of educating our children while maintaining the community’s fiscal integrity. In a time where a pandemic has caused increased unemployment and financial strain on the average household, the board approved the maximum allowed tax increase to fix the budget. We cannot continue putting the burden on the backs of the great citizens of Greencastle. I cannot leave out the four other individuals I am running with. We came together as a unit sharing the same core value of putting children first while making a positive difference in the community of Greencastle-Antrim.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

These three issues I want to address, in my opinion, are significant and vital to the district. First and foremost, student proficiency needs to be addressed. The school district is tasked with teaching the students and preparing them for life after Greencastle-Antrim. Frameworks need to be put in place to challenge the students, not change the curriculum to be more “equitable” thus suppressing their growth. Proficiency expands to state testing and where Greencastle ranks amongst the other schools in Pennsylvania. Our teachers are compensated above the average in Pennsylvania, and our community deserves a better return on our investment. Fiscal responsibility, in my opinion, is of great concern. The community should not continue to endure increased taxes to cover the ballooning operating expenses of the district. Other funding sources are there and should be explored, instead of the board picking the low hanging fruit of tax increases. Third, the board needs to increase transparency with the community. In watching the meetings, letters are read with little comment. Many issues are voted on with discussion from a few members. Surveys written with a desired result in mind have been presented to the community. The people of Greencastle entrusted this board to be their voice on issues facing our school district. The days of referendum, blank checks, and a thoughtless vote of yes need to cease.

Why should someone vote for you?

My background and place in the community make me a strong candidate for the Greencastle-Antrim School Board. I have no conflicts of interest, within the community, that would lead to any financial gain. As a voice for the students and the community, I commit to prepare and actively participate in the meetings. In my professional life, I have about 25 years of experience in accounting and finance, most of which was spent in management at the Controller level. In closing, I will work for our children and community with presence, accountability, and a keen eye for detail.

Charles C. Ford

Address: 50 Orchard Circle

Age: 43

Occupation: School Bus Driver

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

I have had the pleasure of driving a school bus for almost four years in our district. During this time, I have formed a close relationship with many of our students. During numerous conversations with these students, I have been informed that they feel like they do not have a voice when it comes to their educational experience. I would like the opportunity to be their advocate and provide that much needed voice for them.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

The safety, security, and wellbeing of our students should always be the most important priority in our district. Having spent countless hours on and around the educational campus, I have personally identified opportunities to improve the safety of our children, while they are at school. Another major area of concern is the expansion of our town. Large distribution warehouses keep popping up and housing construction is booming. More jobs and additional housing mean an influx of new students to our district. With our schools already at capacity, we need to plan on facilities that will accommodate this expansion. Growth will take a lot of money. How will we finance new buildings and renovations? It is my opinion that we need to start thinking outside of the box on how to generate additional income for these upcoming changes, with a tax increase at the bottom of the list. Our retired residents that live on a fixed income and low-income families simply cannot afford a tax increase.

Why should someone vote for you?

As a school bus driver, I am blessed with the opportunity to spend time each school day with some of our students. Unlike teachers, who only get to spend their time with a certain age group, I get to see them all, from kindergarten to twelfth grade. I pick up students from the brick houses on the golf course, to the students who live in single wide trailers. I see students with the newest technology gadgets and latest clothing fashions, to the ones who tell me that they cannot spit out their chewing gum because it is their breakfast. I see them all. Every choice that I make on the board and every vote that I cast, I do with those children in mind. Since I started driving a school bus in our district, I have always, and will always be 150% for our children.



Maria Bonebrake

Address: 96 Creekwood Drive

Age: 34

Occupation: Supply Chain Management

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

In 2014, my husband and I started to look at housing in the Greencastle area because we wanted our kids to go to school here. My children are now beginning their schooling and I want to be more involved in their education and the community. My life has been greatly influenced by people that have volunteered their time and taken an interest in supporting the community. I want to support our students, educators, parents, and taxpayers to be a successful school district and improve the educational experience. I want Greencastle-Antrim School District to be the best not only in Franklin County but the best in the State. I want our area to be known for their school’s greatness.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

I see opportunities in the education provided now that Covid-19 is less of a risk to the community due to the vaccination process. All students need to be back in school full time. In the past year, we have seen an increase of mischief in the area due to the lack of structure in the education provided and the time spent out of the classroom. Also, many students and families have struggled with the virtual learning experience.

There are also opportunities for the school board to be more curious and objective when dealing with the school administration. The board should respect the decision of the parents, taxpayers, and voters when asked.

The biggest opportunity that the school district faces is with the financials. The school district has been struggling with meeting budget. This is affecting our district’s educators and our district’s education by reducing resources and marginalized educational development. In my career, I am expected to meet financial budgets and make improvements with limited resources daily. This has developed my ability to look at alternatives that produce improvements and results without much of a capital investment. This also benefits me to prioritize how to allocate resources, tasks or projects that can make the most impact with least resources.

Why should someone vote for you?

I am a very conservative and objective person with a well-rounded perspective and a very inquisitive and analytical mind. I am all for looking at finding better ways or creative solutions to improve a situation, but not without having all the information and taking into consideration the opinion and feedback of the people that will be directly affected by the decision made. My management experience also brings a variety of perspectives when making decisions that includes people and capital. I promise to uphold the wishes of the voters and make our children’s education the best it can be.



Rich Davis

Address: Kuhn Road

Age: 42

Occupation: Aviation Electronics

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

I am from Ohio but have lived in the area approximately 12 years. I moved to the area for work a few years after my honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps. Once my wife and I had our children and after researching the surrounding districts, we knew we wanted to live in Greencastle as the education that the district provides is fantastic. We have three children, two of which are currently enrolled at Greencastle, and our third is not far behind her siblings in joining the school system. I see things on the national level that concern me as they seem to now be creeping down to the state level, and I do not feel they fit our small community’s values. I would like to take part in guiding the decisions that affect our children’s education and well-being as I feel as it is my duty as a concerned father.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

1. Attending to the budget and assuring we have the proper funds to meet the district’s requirements.

2. The beginnings of a competency-based calendar initiative and what that is going to look like for parents that have to run certain education days from home. It has been a source of conflict in my home since virtual days began.

3. Ensuring that the necessary school repairs are funded and carried out. Currently, as I understand it, the middle school has needed a new roof for a few years.

Why should someone vote for you?

My central concern is protecting our children’s education and to ensure it continues to stay excellent. I am currently running with a team of five like-minded individuals who plan on keeping the kids in the forefront of our decision making. I have no conflict of interest between sitting on the board and district employees. My military background/aviation troubleshooting skills have developed me into an outstanding team player and innovative problem solver which I think would translate well to some of the skills needed to sit on the board. I also plan to listen to the community’s concerns and will vote accordingly.

Hal Myers

Address: Shady Grove

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired

Why are you running for Greencastle-Antrim School Board?

I was approached by several teachers and business people in our community requesting that I run for the School Board.

In 1989 a team of like minded community members were pulled together by Mr. John Kinney. I was one of those members. I was on the board from 1989 thru 2006. After the death of Dr. Pascale, we hired Dr. Rearick and he was superintendent when I retired from the board. I was there for three Business managers one of which we terminated. During my time on the board we had several years with no tax increase. We built the Primary Building and expanded the High school. Always the children were first!

Today I am running with a team of five like minded citizens made up of parents, grandparents and yes I am Great Grandparent all of which have children in the school district.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Greencastle-Antrim School District?

The first and foremost issue will always be Children First.

Of course in my mind and our team's mind everything is important.

1. All the school employees.

2. The millions of dollars worth of buildings to be properly maintained and cleaned.

3. The grounds and athletic fields.

4. Tax Burdens put on the community is and should be on any board's mind. With the new commercial construction in our community I see relief on the horizon.

Everything is important.

Why should someone vote for you?

The foremost reason you should vote for the team of five is we will govern with “common sense."

Your Support and Influence will be greatly appreciated.

To learn more

For more information, including sample ballots, go to "Voter and Election Information" under the "General Government" tab on the Franklin County website franklincountypa.gov