Get to know the Republicans running for Greencastle Borough Council

The primary election is May 18, and Republican voters in the Borough of Greencastle will select from five candidates for four seats on borough council.

Incumbent Larry Faight is seeking re-election, and the GOP selection also includes Allen Mairose, Jan Shafer, Andrea Rose and Albert Miller.

Incumbent councilman Wade Burkholder is the only Democratic candidate.

To help readers learn more about the people running on the contested Republican ballot, we asked the candidates the same three questions:

Why are you running for Greencastle Borough Council?

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Borough of Greencastle?

Why should someone vote for you?

Here are the answers they submitted, in the order in which their names will appear on the ballot:

Allen Mairose

Address: 215 Moss Spring Ave.

Age: 63

Occupation: Lawn Care and Landscaping

I am running for a position on the Borough Council to make positive changes in our community. I am willing to listen to anyone on any subject concerning the borough with an open mind.

Our town is a community that should have everyone’s interests considered not just a select few. We need to progress such as seeking available money such as grants and funding rather than always raising taxes.

I would like to look into the storm water impact fees to revise it and better explain it to the town’s people.

We need to look at alternatives to reduce in town traffic, specifically tractor-trailers and repair our town roads.

Jan Shafer

Address: Heritage Estates

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired

Why are you running for Greencastle Borough Council?

I am not satisfied how the current council handles affairs. They currently don’t even have a good working relationship amongst themselves, or with the Township. We need to try to create a better relationship with the Township to help Greencastle-Antrim to continue to grow.

I don’t feel the current council has the boro residents, especially the senior citizens in mind, and the North Carlisle Street project is a prime example.

This project has already started and the current council has yet to inform the property owners of what their impending costs will be for cubing and sidewalks.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Borough of Greencastle?

1. The boro does not have a bottomless pit of money as the current council perceives. We need to make sure we are spending the taxpayers' money wisely, responsibly, and always in their best interest.

2. MS4 Stormwater – After the current council extracted $619,000 from property owners, the Citizens for Transparency pushed for a refund after a 5 year waiver was granted. We were very fortunate to have received this waiver since the previous Boro Mgr and council submitted the waiver request 18 months past the due date. According to the MS4 Waiver received on 12 May 2020, a new application must be submitted at least 180 days prior to the expiration of the existing waiver making it due Dec 2024. The current council established a task force in Dec 2019 to act as an advisory, informational, and action planning group. The task force met for the first time on 25 Feb 2021, more than a year after being established. We need to keep on top of this task force and the council, to make sure we don’t miss another timeline for an extension/exemption application!

3. Growth – Although Greencastle-Antrim itself is prospering, we have had very little growth within the boro and are pretty well landlocked for any future growth. The council needs to find a way to maintain our small-town atmosphere, and its history, yet also prosper to provide services to the residents without having to continually increase taxes. We are providing services (water, sewer, police coverage) to portions of the township but no benefits (property taxes) come back to the boro.

Why should someone vote for you?

I am a founding member of Citizens for Transparency. Our goal is to be transparent with residents on what is happening on council and we want to ensure council meetings are citizen-friendly and open for input.

Andrea Rose

Address: Borough of Greencastle

Age: 52

Occupation: Journalist

Why are you running for Greencastle Borough Council?

My motivation is plain and simple: I am running for borough council because I have seen good government and bad government and I want to help ensure my town has good government. As a former reporter and government watchdog, I believe trust and transparency is critical. Too often, town leaders forget that they were elected by and work for the people. Too often, decisions are made behind closed doors with no explanation to the public. This is unacceptable! I’m also a mother. I know most parents (and grandparents) are too busy to attend public meetings, but as taxpayers, still deserve to know what’s going on in their town. That’s what I will do. I will educate myself on the issues that are important to our community and, with your input, I will be your voice on the board. I will do my best to provide accurate information so you know as much as I know. I am only one person, yet if you allow me, I will represent many.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Borough of Greencastle?

I believe the top three issues facing Council are lack of transparency in issues/decisions, lack of trust in management, and lack of vision and planning. Example A: The MS4 stormwater debacle. Current leadership allowed a former borough manager to submit to a heavy-handed state mandate while missing two deadlines to request a waiver from the mandate. The borough then extracted $619,000 from property owners without disclosing this was a 5-year commitment. Later, after procuring a waiver, the borough issued a partial rebate to taxpayers but kept $201,000 without revealing (having?) a plan as to how it would be used. #mismanagement. Example B: Two borough managers resigned in the last two years. We were without leadership for nearly six months until April, when council finally named a replacement. Why did two managers quit? Was it a case of poor choices in hiring the last two managers or is it a micromanaged/toxic work environment? Why did it take six months to replace the last manager with someone who was already working in the borough office? Too many questions. Not enough answers.

Why should someone vote for you?

I believe my experience and passion for my community will allow me to understand key issues, explain them to residents and help bring a fresh voice to the board. I consider myself a moderate conservative on most issues, however I believe common sense should always come before politics. I will take what I will call the Rubik’s Cube approach to a board issue: I will first try to look at it objectively from all sides. Then, I will handle it more closely to gather as much information as I can before I try to address the issue (twist the colored blocks). I’ve found like a Rubik’s cube, most issues/problems can be solved starting with one plane or multiple planes at the same time, but you have figure out a strategy. Sometimes that strategy will work, other times it gets twisted in a direction you didn’t intend. But at the end of the day, I want to know I weighed the issue fairly and voted to the best of my knowledge with the information I had at the time. I am only one person, yet if you allow me, I will represent many.

Albert Miller

Address: The Orchards Development

Age: 70

Occupation: Business Owner

Why are you running for Greencastle Borough Council?

I had lived in Greencastle for 14 years and during that time I did not attend a Borough Council meeting nor did I follow our Borough government. That changed with the MS-4 Stormwater program when I attended the stormwater workshops in June 2020. Being a Civil Engineer, I asked basic questions about the plans, policies, and procedures but did not receive answers. After one workshop, property owners, former council persons, and a current council person asked me to get involved. I honored their request and have been heavily involved since. I have witnessed a lack of respect among council persons, and have witnessed many issues which council did not handle in a professional, businesslike manner.

I am running for council because the current council has not been transparent in its decision-making process and in its communication with taxpayers. I also feel council has been short sighted and self-serving in many of its decisions. In my opinion it is time for a complete change in the Borough government. I believe I am qualified to serve and I will be passionate about my responsibility to help get the Borough back on track.

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Borough?

Budget & taxes: The Borough has no room to grow geographically, has minimal potential for business growth, industry growth, housing growth and thus population growth. Therefore, our tax revenue base will remain fairly uniform over time and there is no room for wide fluctuations in spending. The Borough does not have unlimited income potential.

Long-term planning:

1. The Borough needs to foster and build a better relationship with Antrim Township officials for the sake of mutual interest.

2. The current MS-4 waiver will expire in 4 years and council needs to be proactive to obtain our next waiver.

3. The Borough needs a long-term strategy to be ready for large capital improvement projects whether in water, sewer, stormwater, or street rehabilitation.

Run the Borough like a business: I feel the Borough has lost its way and deviated from making sound business decisions. Council needs to have vision to develop plans and set policies for the short term as well as the long term. With a new vision established by the next council, then the Borough Manager will have the tools needed to set procedures to implement that vision.

Why should someone vote for you?

As a Civil Engineer I am uniquely able to review infrastructure issues that council is required to make decisions on. As the owner of a construction company for over 30 years, I will bring a business background to the council to make fiscally responsible decisions. I have already made many presentations to the current council that has saved tax dollars. I am a founding member of Citizens for Transparency along with Jan Shafer who is also running for Council. Jan and I were concerned that 2 individuals would not be able to make the changes needed in council. With 4 council seats open for election we recruited 2 more Republicans to join us. Therefore, Allen Mairose, Jan Shafer, Andrea Rose and Albert Miller are running as a team. Our backgrounds are diverse, but we are united in our goal of transparency. We all believe council should be open to the citizens. We all believe in fiscally responsible government. There are very few times citizens have the opportunity to completely change the direction of the Borough. A vote for our team will instantly give us the majority on council. I am asking you to please vote for our team for change!

Larry J. Faight

137 N. Ridge Ave.

Age: 56

Occupation: Sales Director with Flowers Foods/Tastykake

Why are you running for Greencastle Borough Council?

I believe in this community, its strong values and commitment to preserving its great hometown appeal thus I want to be a voice in doing so. We are facing large construction all around us bringing many new faces to this town as well as many opportunities for growth within our small community. I believe that we can together regain a prosperous community following closure of businesses and lay offs due to the pandemic, we must support "all" businesses in Greencastle not just downtown, together we are stronger, and we are Greencastle Proud!!!

What do you think are the top three issues facing the Borough of Greencastle?

1. Our aged infrastructure

2. Antiquated Ordinances

3. Rising Crime

Why should someone vote for you?

For my integrity and commitment to the safety and well being of all Greencastle Residents

To learn more

For more information, including sample ballots, go to "Voter and Election Information" under the "General Government" tab on the Franklin County website franklincountypa.gov.