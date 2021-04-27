Bargains, vendors, food and more are all part of Greencastle Sidewalk Days

Echo Pilot

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce is planning the 54th annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

The annual event will feature bargains from local merchants, vendors, food and entertainment.

By permission of PennDOT and approval of the Borough of Greencastle, Baltimore Street from U.S. 11 to Washington Street and South Carlisle Street from Center Square to Franklin Street will be closed to traffic.

Sponsorship opportunities are available including: Signature Sponsor, Entertainment Sponsor, Volunteer Sponsor, Safety Sponsor and Supporting Sponsor. Sponsorships include acknowledgement in marketing materials including sign boards, press releases, social media and radio announcements.

“With the event running for two full days and attracting vendors and guests from the wider tri-state area, sponsors get great exposure,” said G-ACC Executive Director Valerie Meyers. “Sponsors contribute to one of Greencastle’s most well-loved community events."

In addition to vendors, children’s activities and entertainment in the Square are also being planned.

Potential sponsors, entertainers, vendors and food trucks can get more information by emailing info@greencastlepachamber.org or calling 717-597-4610.

Vendor registration is also available on the chamber’s website www.greencastlepachamber.org