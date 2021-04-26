10 Republicans will appear at forum for Greencastle-Antrim School Board candidates

The Franklin County Republican Committee will host a forum for candidates for Greencastle-Antrim School Board at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, in Antrim Brethren in Christ Church. The moderator will be Michele Jansen of 103.7 FM.

There are 10 Republican candidates for the four, four-year seats in the May 18 primary election. At the forum, each will give an opening statement, followed by questions and answers.

The 10 candidates are current school board members Charles Ford, Mark Chimel and Lindsey Mowen. Others running are Maria Bonebrake, Percy Rock, Eileen Dickinson, Janon Gray, Christopher Bonillas, Rich Davis and Hal Myers.

Chimel and Ford cross-filed and their names also will appear on the Democratic ballots.

There is one, two-year seat available, but no one registered for that position so a candidate could be nominated in the primary with 10 write-in votes — the same number of signatures needed on nominating petitions, according to the Franklin County commissioners office. If there is no write-in candidate from the primary, someone could win the seat with a write-in in the November election, with no minimum vote. If the seat is still unfilled, it will be considered a vacancy to be filled by the school board.