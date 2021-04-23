Greencastle-Antrim stadium project gets underway a year after COVID-19 delay

The word "community" came up again and again during a ceremonial ground-breaking for the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation's Kaley Field project on Wednesday, April 21.

Earth-moving by Eagle Construction is already underway and speakers stood where the breezeway entrance of the new building housing a ticket booth, restrooms and concession stand will be located.

The state-of-the-art building is expected to be finished before the fall sports season.

Jeff Shank, a founding member of GAEF and co-chair of the project with current GAEF board President Vernon McCauley, called it a great, but not glamorous project.

"We're building bathrooms ... talk about a need," he said to the group bundled up against windy and unseasonably cold conditions.

A blue portable toilet could be seen in the background during the program. Sports fans, Old Home Week visitors, Relay for Life participants and all others answering the call of nature at the stadium have used port-a-potties since the fall of 2015 due to sewer line problems in the block house. In addition, the current concession stand is a makeshift building.

They will be replaced with state-of-the-art facilities in the nearly 3,000-square-foot structure as part of the $600,000 project.

With bold vision, GAEF took up the project in the summer of 2019, according to McCauley. The non-profit organization helps supplement athletics, education and the arts beyond the school district budget.

GAEF planned to break ground a year ago then COVID-19 hit.

The foundation "stuck with its focus" during the pandemic, Shank said, adding, "We lost a year but we're going forward."

During that time, GAEF received additional funding and has more than $475,000 in cash and pledges on hand.

'Spirit of community'

F&M Trust stepped up immediately as an early lead sponsor, according to McCauley. Others contributing $50,000 or more came on board shortly after McCauley went grocery shopping in December 2020.

Tim Henry, president and CEO of F&M Trust, said when he and his wife, Linda, moved to Pennsylvania they chose Greencastle because of its community spirit.

The Kaley field project is being done because of people who "live the spirit of community," said Henry.

F&M employees are involved in the community, including Cindy Marconi, who is on the GAEF board, Henry said, adding it is good to give money, but "we want to be remembered because the bank lives the spirit of community."

Dean Martin talked about how the community has supported his family's Sunnyway Foods for 65 years.

McCauley was shopping at Sunnyway in December when Martin, a G-A graduate, asked him about the status of the project. McCauley recalled he said didn't know because GAEF did not want to ask the community for money during a pandemic, then "Dean said, 'I wanna get it built'" and the Martin family became the second major sponsor.

"There's a lot of bad news, we need some good news. Thank you go allowing to be part of this," Martin said at the ceremony.

Martin, who now also is on the GAEF board, reached out to Greg Weaver at Antrim Way Honda.

Also a G-AHS alumnus, Weaver said his family very excited to be a part of the project and contribute to the building.

In addition, Greg Weaver's aunt Pam (Weaver) Knepper had been looking for a way to honor her father and the family patriarch Warren "Puff" Weaver, who founded Antrim Way Motors in 1955. The brick flag court at the stadium will be enhanced and there will be a plaque honoring placed in his honor.

Dave Rajtik of Antrim Insurance Agency was fourth and final major donor to speak at the ceremony.

"The community has given us overwhelming support for over 24 years," Rajtik said. "It's the right thing to do at the right time."

He said he views the donation as a tribute to several great past and current G-A alumni who helped the agency grow to where it is today.

There are more funding opportunities available, McCauley said, and when the project is finished, GAEF will turn the keys to the building over to the school district.

"This construction is a symbol of our future ... it shows continued pride in Greencastle," said Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent.

McCauley shared GAEF's mission statement: "We are committed to impacting and enhancing Greencastle-Antrim students’ educational experience."

He concluded the program by saying, "We work hard every day to fulfill our mission."

How to help

For more information about GAEF and the Kaley Field project, email gaefonline.org or visit www.gaefonline.org

Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 623, Greencastle, PA 17225.