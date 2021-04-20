COVID cases sent one fourth-grade class online in Greencastle-Antrim School District

The Greencastle-Antrim School District's run of nearly three months of in-person classes for all students ended Tuesday with the announcement that one fourth-grade class would go online through April 30 due to COVID-19.

There are two positive cases in one fourth-grade classroom at Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School and those students have shifted to virtual learning, Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, said in a letter to families Tuesday.

The last time the district saw this kind of COVID-related change was one seventh-grade class in late January.

"It has been a calm spring for us in GA and for that we are grateful," Hanks wrote. "However, we continue to manage the COVID situation within the district by adhering to our health and safety plan."

In addition to the two fourth-graders, there are two positive cases at the high school.

"Please continue to monitor your children for any symptoms of COVID," Hanks wrote. "We also ask families to remind students to wash their hands frequently, sanitize often and keep their masks on properly. There are many events at the end of the school year that we are looking forward to holding and want to try our best to maintain our healthy environment."

Those events include an-person prom and traditional graduation ceremony for seniors, the Cumberland Life Festival for eighth-graders and modified G-A School District Special Olympics.

"It has truly been a community-wide effort this year and we are so grateful for the support of our families," Hanks said. "We believe that our continued efforts and diligence will permit us to close out the year successfully. We can and should all be proud of our GA community!"