Tickets on sale for Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation's Daddy Daughter Dance

Echo Pilot

Tickets are now on sale for the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation's fourth annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, May 21.

The dance, G-AEF's signature fundraiser, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year's event will be held outdoors at Tayamentasachta, the Greencastle-Antrim School District's environmental center, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with parking at the primary and elementary schools.

The evening will be filled with dancing, refreshments, horse and wagon rides, crafts, photos and entertainment for each girl to enjoy with the special man in her life — father, stepfather or grandfather. The all-inclusive event will be a lasting memory for the girls and their “dates."

One daddy-daughter combo ticket is $60, plus $10 for each additional daughter ticket.

Tickets are available for purchase with a credit card on the website: www.gaefonline.org/featured/4th-annual-daddy-daughter-dance/

Tickets can be purchased in person at Carl’s Drug Store, Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, Mike’s Ice Cream and Sunnyway Foods.

Formal, business formal or cocktail attire is suggested, but not required. Face masks will be required for attendees and CDC protocols will be followed.

A rain date has been scheduled for Saturday, May 22. Email addresses and cell numbers of all who purchase tickets are being collected in order to notify them if the rain date needs to be used.

F&M Trust is premier sponsor for the event.

Questions should be emailed to office@GAEFonline.org